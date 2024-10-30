The Ketasco NSMQ team has rubbished claims of being under pressure going into the finals

In a video, two out of the three contestants representing the school remarked that there was no pressure on them

Many people who took the comment section of the video shared their views in the build-up to the finals

The Keta Senior High Technical School National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) team have expressed optimism ahead of the finals.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Joy News's Facebook page, Ketasco's NSMQ team was asked if the performance of their predecessors in 2021 puts any pressure on them.

Ketasco NSMQ team speaks ahead of NSMQ finals in trending video. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana/X

Frederick Adjavor Sowalo and Perpetual Sefakor Gakpetor both responded in the negative, adding that the achievements recorded by their seniors in 2021 will not in any way have an impact on them going into the finals.

Rather they explained that they take inspiration knowing that they could be remembered as the trio that helped their school win its first NSMQ trophy

The NSMQ final contest will be between Ketasco, Mfantsipim School and St Augustine's College.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 10000 views and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the NSMQ finals

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varying opinions ahead of the NSMQ finals

@tobiasamudzegbe8377 replied:

"I love the steadfastness of Botwe and Augusts above all Keta "Gakpetor" let's wait and see what happens but am going in for Keta, DZOLALI"

@nanaamakomaah1630 commented:

"I feel the st. But the lady must help in taking the trophy to Keta at least the 1st time. God help allnof them."

@DanielAdjei-js2pz wrote:

"Perpetual will go far"

Otumfuo donates a new trophy to NSMQ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has presented a trophy to the organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

The Managing Director of Primetime Limited, Nana Akua Aboagyewaa Mensa-Bonsu, said the new trophy will be outdoors in 2024.

The current customised bronze trophy was introduced in 2018 after St. Peter's SHS won for the third time.

Source: YEN.com.gh