Keta SHTS won the semi-final of the 2024 NSMQ against Tamale SHS and Koforidua SHTS, securing 38 points

The team, led by Perpetual Gakpetor, Clinton Adorsoo, and substitute Frederick Sowalo, excelled in the true or false round and riddles, solidifying their win

Several social media users who followed the contest wished Ketasco well in the grand finale

Keta SHTS faced Tamale SHS and Koforidua SHTS in the semi-final of the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) and emerged victorious.

The three representatives of Keta SHTS exhibited great teamwork to win the keenly contested competition.

Keta SHTS beats Tamale SHS and Koforidua SHTS to make it to the NSMQ 2024 final. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana & @ellyserwaaa

Source: Twitter

The three are Perpetual Sefakor Gakpetor, Clinton Edem Adorsoo, and Frederick Adjavor Sowalo.

At the end of the contest, Keta SHTS led with 38 points. Meanwhile, Koforidua SHTS came second with 27 points, followed by Tamale SHS with 24 points.

Even though their win in the semi-final initially seemed shaky, Keta SHTS solidified their victory in the fourth round, where they answered "True or False" to questions asked.

The substitute, Frederick Adjavor Sowalo, who took over from Perpetual Sefakor Gakpetor, answered correctly, helping his school solidify their win.

In the riddle round, they answered three of the four riddles correctly, while Tamale SHS and Koforidua SHTS struggled to answer accurately.

Netizens celebrate Ketasco’s win

YEN.com.gh collated some social media reactions to Ketasco's NSMQ semi-final win. Read them below:

@ellyserwaaa said:

"Well done Keta SHS. On to the Finals ❤️🔥🔥"

@Cyprus_explicit asked:

"But must KSTS meet keta every year? Is there anything fishy?"

@0panaa_1 wrote:

"Last 2 years Sectech lost to Keta. 2023 same thing. 2024 we just lost to Keta Fraud competition tbh"

@BaddestboyHarry said:

"Keta will be the first school to bring the trophy to volta region"

@0panaa_1 wrote:

"KETA TOO GOOD PROUD OF MY SEC TECH BOYS🖤💛We go again next year"

@SwizzleBae26 said:

"Keta to the next step🔥🔥🔥"

@Kinglexis1983 wrote:

"Sht..this thing pain me..like how??how did we lose to keta?? they're not that good...KSTS we go again next year"

@g_abriel07 said:

"Well done boys🖤💛Proud of you"

OWASS wonder kid returns to NSMQ stage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opoku Ware School's Stephen Apemah-Baah contested in the NMSQ again after showing his intelligence in 2023.

The form 2 student and his partner won the one-eighth stage of the competition over Zion College and Our Lady of Grace SHS recently.

Social media users wished Apemah-Baah well in the next round and tipped him to lead Opoku Ware School to win the quiz's 2024 finale.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh