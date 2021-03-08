KNUST MPhil programmes, admission requirements, and fees 2022

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is a public university in Ghana that focuses on science and technology. Each of the six colleges at the university has vast, diverse, and customized offerings for students pursuing graduate studies. KNUST MPhil programmes are among the most common options for students looking to join a master’s course.

The various MPhil programmes at KNUST programs are spread across the numerous departments under the institution’s six colleges. These courses are also among the requirements for those looking to pursue PhD courses.

What are the current KNUST Mphil programmes?

Does KNUST offer MPhil? Yes, here is a look at the current Master of Philosophy programmes at KNUST and the departments under which they fall.

Department Of Animal Science

Animal Breeding and Genetics

Reproductive Physiology

Animal Nutrition

Meat Science

Department Of Crop and Soil Sciences

Agronomy

Agronomy [Crop Physiology]

Crop Protection [Entomology]

Crop Protection [Nematology]

Crop Protection [Plant Pathology]

Crop Protection [Plant Virology]

Plant Breeding

Soil Science

Department of Horticulture

Postharvest Technology

Seed Science and Technology

Fruit Crops Production

Landscape Studies

Vegetable Crops Production

Floriculture

Department Of Agricultural Economics, Agribusiness and Extension

Agribusiness Management

Agricultural Economics

Agricultural Extension and Development Communication

Sustainable And Integrated Rural Development in Africa

Department Of Wildlife and Range Management

Wildlife And Range Management

Department Of Silviculture and Forest Management

Natural Resources and Environmental Governance

Silviculture And Forest Management

Department Of Agroforestry

Agroforestry

Department Of Wood Science and Technology Management

Wood Science and Technology

Department Of Fisheries and Watershed Management

Aquaculture And Environment

Fisheries Management

Watershed Management

Department of Modern Languages

French

Department Of English

English

Department Of Geography and Rural Development

Geography And Rural Development

Department Of Religious Studies

Religious Studies

Department Of Sociology and Social Work

Sociology

Department Of History and Political Studies

Chieftaincy And Traditional Leadership Studies

Historical Studies

Political Science

School of Business

Business And Management [Accounting]

Business And Management [Finance]

Business And Management [Marketing]

Business And Management [Strategic Management And Consulting]

Business And Management [Human Resource Management]

Business And Management [Logistics And Supply Chain Management]

Business And Management [Management And Organizational Development]

Logistics And Supply Chain Management

Procurement And Supply Chain Management

Management And Human Resource Management Top-Up

Department Of Architecture

Architectural Studies

Department Of Construction Technology and Management

Construction Management

Procurement Management

Project Management

Department Of Planning

Development Planning And Management

Development Policy And Planning

Development Studies

Planning

Urban Management Studies

Department Of Educational Innovations in Science And Technology

Art Education

African Art and Culture

Department Of Teacher Education

Educational Planning and Administration

Language Education

Science Education

Mathematics Education

ICT Education

Department Of Industrial Art

Integrated Art

Fashion Design Technology

Textile Design Technology

Department Of Communication Design

Communication Design

Department Of Pharmaceutics

Pharmaceutics

Pharmaceutical Microbiology

Department Of Pharmacognosy

Pharmacognosy

Department Of Pharmaceutical Chemistry

Pharmaceutical Chemistry

Department Of Pharmacy Practice

Clinical Pharmacy

Department Of Pharmacology

Pharmacology

Clinical Pharmacology

Department Of Nursing

Nursing

Department Of Medical Diagnostics

Haematology

Department Of Molecular Medicine

Chemical Pathology

Molecular Medicine

Immunology

Department Of Clinical Microbiology

Clinical Microbiology

Department Of Anatomy

Human Anatomy and Cell Biology

Human Anatomy and Forensic Science

Human Anatomy and Cell Biology [Morphological Diagnostics]

Mortuary Science and Management

Department Of Physiology

Physiology

Disability, Rehabilitation and Development

Health Systems Research and Management

Field Epidemiology and Biostatistics

Department Of Biochemistry and Biotechnology

Biodata Analytics and Computational Genomics

Human Nutrition and Dietetics

Biochemistry

Biotechnology

Department Of Theoretical and Applied Biology

Environmental Science

Department Of Food Science and Technology

Food Science and Technology

Department Of Theoretical and Applied Biology

Parasitology

Ecology

Entomology

Animal and Plant Physiology

Microbiology

Plant Pathology

Reproductive Biology

Animal and Plant Systematics

Molecular Biology

Fish and Fisheries Science

Department Of Chemistry

Chemistry

Organic and Natural Products

Analytical Chemistry

Environmental Chemistry

Physical Chemistry

Inorganic Chemistry

Polymer Science and Technology

Department Of Physics

Geophysics

Materials Science

Solid State Physics

Meteorology and Climate Science

Environmental Physics

Nano Science and Technology

Department Of Mathematics

Pure Mathematics

Applied Mathematics

Department Of Statistics and Actuarial Science

Mathematical Statistics

Actuarial Science

Department of Computer Science

Cyber-Security and Digital Forensics

Computer Science

Information Technology

Department Of Optometry and Visual Science

Vision Science

Department Of Civil Engineering

Geotechnical Engineering

Road and Transportation Engineering

Water Resources Engineering and Management

Water Supply and Environmental Sanitation

Structural Engineering

Department Of Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Telecommunications Engineering

Power Systems Engineering

Department Of Computer Engineering

Computer Engineering

Department Of Chemical Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Department Of Materials Engineering

Environmental Resources Management

Materials Engineering

Department Of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering

Agricultural Machinery Engineering

Agro-environmental Engineering

Bioengineering

Food and Post-Harvest Engineering

Soil and Water Engineering

Intellectual Property MIP

Department Of Mechanical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Department Of Geological Engineering

Geological Engineering

Institute Of Distance Learning IDL

Post-Harvest Technology

Forensic Science

Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

Industrial Finance and Investment

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

How do I apply for KNUST MPhil programmes in 2022?

Ghanaian applicants are required to purchase online application e-vouchers. These documents will have the Login ID/Serial Number and PIN and can be purchased for GHȼ280.00 at one of the following banks.

Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB)

Ecobank

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG)

Additionally, one can also purchase an online application e-voucher via mobile short code by dialling *447*160# on all networks in the country. Once the voucher purchase is complete, you are then required to visit the admissions portal and commence the application process.

Once you click on the ‘Apply Online’ tab, you will be asked to input the details on your e-voucher. The system will then guide you through the entire application process by asking you to input various details.

Once the process is completed, applicants are required to print out the completed application forms from the portal and submit them to the KNUST School of Graduate Studies (via post) together with all relevant documents.

The necessary documents include photocopies of academic certificates, two recommendation letters, confidential reports, statements of purpose, and academic transcripts (for applicants whose qualification used for the application was not obtained from KNUST).

The forms should be addressed to the following.

The Secretary

School of Graduate Studies

KNUST

Kumasi-Ghana

Keep in mind that any hand-delivered application shall not be processed.

Is the KNUST Masters form out?

Yes, the application form is currently available. The deadline for the sale, completion, and submission of the forms will be on 31st October 2022. Applicants are advised that forms submitted after the deadline shall not be processed.

Can a Second-class Lower do masters in KNUST?

Yes, according to the university’s management, preference for Mphil admission is given to applicants who graduated with first-class or second-class honours in their undergraduate studies.

What are the general requirements for Mphil?

At the time of application, applicants should possess a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent from a recognized Institution in the relevant field of study.

How do I get a PHD at KNUST?

Candidates applying for Doctor of Philosophy degrees at KNUST must have a master’s degree or its equivalent from a recognized institution. Additionally, all applicants are required to submit evidence of adequate training and ability to undertake the proposed program.

What is the fee for Mphil programmes at KNUST?

Program Total fees Chieftaincy/ Economics/ English/French/ Geography/History/ Political Science/Religious Studies/ sociology/ social work/ GH₵ 5,423.55 Biological Science/ Biotechnology/ chemistry/ computational chemistry/ computer science/ cyber-security and digital forensics/ Ecology/ Entomology/ Environmental Science/ Environmental chemistry/Experimental Taxonomy/ Food Science and Technology/ forensic Science/ Geophysics/ Human Nutrition and dietetics/ Information Technology/ inorganic and coordination chemistry/ Limnology and Fisheries/material science/ mathematical science/ mathematical statistics/ mathematics/ Meteorology and climate science/ microbiology/ Nuclear Physics/ Organic and Natural product/ organic chemistry/ parasitology/physical chemistry/ physics/ Plant Pathology/ polymer science and technology/ pure mathematics/Reproductive Biology/ scientific computing and industrial modelling/ solid state physics/ theoretical and applied biology/ Vision Sciences GH₵ 5,423.55 Chemical pathology/ Clinical Microbiology/ Clinical Pharmacy/ clinical Pharmacology/Haematology/ Pharmaceutical chemistry/ Pharmaceutical Micro Biology/ Pharmaceutics/ Pharmacognosy/ Pharmacology GH₵ 6,762.55 African Art and Culture/ Art Education/Communication Design/ Integrated Art/ Painting And Sculpture/ GH₵ 5,691.55 Agribusiness/ Agric. Extension/ Agricultural economics/Aquaculture/ Vegetable crop production/Wildlife and Range management GH₵ 5,691.55 Crop Protection/Entomology/Floriculture/Fresh Water Fisheries/ Fruit Crops/ Meat Science/Olericulture/ plant breeding/ Plant pathology/Pomology/Post Harvest physiology/ Post harvest technology/ Reproductive Physiology/ Seed and science Technology/Soil fertility/Soil Management & Conservation/ Soil GH₵ 5,481.55 MPhil. Actuarial Science/ MPhil Analytical Chemistry/Animal And Plant Physiology/Biochemistry/ Biodata Analytics And Computational Genomics GH₵ 5,691.55 Educational Planning and Administration/ Language Education/ Science Education/ ICT Education/ Mathematics Education/Educational Innovations and Leadership Science GH₵ 4,562.50 Aquaculture and environment GH₵ 5,481.55 Natural Resource and Environmental Governance GH₵ 7,791.55 Wildlife and Range management GH₵ 6,001.55 Human Physiology/ Immunology/ molecular Medicine/ Physiology GH₵ 6,971.55 Human Anatomy & Forensic Science GH₵ 9,561.55 Nursing GH₵ 8,493.55 All Engineering GH₵ 6,311.55 MPhil. Geographic Information Systems GH₵ 9,415.55 Intellectual Property (MIP) GH₵ 14,028.55 Health Service Planning & Mgt./Health Education & Promotion/Population & Reproductive Health/ Community Health/ Field Epidemiology and Applied Biostatistics/ Health systems research and mgt. GH₵ 14,407.55 Disability, Rehabilitation and Development GH₵ 6,590.55 Construction Mgt./Procurement Mgt./Project MGT. GH₵ 15,380.55 Building Techonolgy GH₵ 11,330.55 Mechanical Engineering(Top-up) GH₵ 7,334.55 Creative Art GH₵ 7,074.55 Fashion Design Technology/ Textile Design Technology GH₵ 8,062.55 Urban Management Studies GH₵ 10,511.75 Mortuary Science and Management GH₵ 10,562.45 Human Anatomy and Cell biology/ Human Anatomy(Morpho Diagnostic Option) GH₵ 8,062.50 Business - (All Areas of Specialization/Logistics) GH₵ 9,193.55 Weekend Programmes in Department of Planning: /Development Studies/ Development Policy & Planning/Development Planning & MGT) Planning GH₵ 15,735.55

Where is KNUST located?

The university is located on Accra Rd, Kumasi, Ghana. Kumasi is the capital city of the Ashanti Region in southern Ghana.

How do I contact KNUST?

Here are the different ways you can get in touch with the university.

Location: Accra Rd, Kumasi, Ghana.

Accra Rd, Kumasi, Ghana. Telephone: +233 3220 60021 or +233 5000 99299

+233 3220 60021 or +233 5000 99299 Email: uro@knust.edu.gh

There are numerous KNUST Mphil programmes for applicants to choose from. These courses cover wide-ranging subjects and are spread across the numerous colleges and departments in the university.

