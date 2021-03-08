KNUST MPhil programmes, admission requirements, and fees 2022
Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is a public university in Ghana that focuses on science and technology. Each of the six colleges at the university has vast, diverse, and customized offerings for students pursuing graduate studies. KNUST MPhil programmes are among the most common options for students looking to join a master’s course.
The various MPhil programmes at KNUST programs are spread across the numerous departments under the institution’s six colleges. These courses are also among the requirements for those looking to pursue PhD courses.
What are the current KNUST Mphil programmes?
Does KNUST offer MPhil? Yes, here is a look at the current Master of Philosophy programmes at KNUST and the departments under which they fall.
Department Of Animal Science
- Animal Breeding and Genetics
- Reproductive Physiology
- Animal Nutrition
- Meat Science
Department Of Crop and Soil Sciences
- Agronomy
- Agronomy [Crop Physiology]
- Crop Protection [Entomology]
- Crop Protection [Nematology]
- Crop Protection [Plant Pathology]
- Crop Protection [Plant Virology]
- Plant Breeding
- Soil Science
Department of Horticulture
- Postharvest Technology
- Seed Science and Technology
- Fruit Crops Production
- Landscape Studies
- Vegetable Crops Production
- Floriculture
Department Of Agricultural Economics, Agribusiness and Extension
- Agribusiness Management
- Agricultural Economics
- Agricultural Extension and Development Communication
- Sustainable And Integrated Rural Development in Africa
Department Of Wildlife and Range Management
- Wildlife And Range Management
Department Of Silviculture and Forest Management
- Natural Resources and Environmental Governance
- Silviculture And Forest Management
Department Of Agroforestry
- Agroforestry
Department Of Wood Science and Technology Management
Wood Science and Technology
Department Of Fisheries and Watershed Management
- Aquaculture And Environment
- Fisheries Management
- Watershed Management
Department of Modern Languages
- French
Department Of English
- English
Department Of Geography and Rural Development
- Geography And Rural Development
Department Of Religious Studies
- Religious Studies
Department Of Sociology and Social Work
- Sociology
Department Of History and Political Studies
- Chieftaincy And Traditional Leadership Studies
- Historical Studies
- Political Science
School of Business
- Business And Management [Accounting]
- Business And Management [Finance]
- Business And Management [Marketing]
- Business And Management [Strategic Management And Consulting]
- Business And Management [Human Resource Management]
- Business And Management [Logistics And Supply Chain Management]
- Business And Management [Management And Organizational Development]
- Logistics And Supply Chain Management
- Procurement And Supply Chain Management
- Management And Human Resource Management Top-Up
Department Of Architecture
- Architectural Studies
Department Of Construction Technology and Management
- Construction Management
- Procurement Management
- Project Management
Department Of Planning
- Development Planning And Management
- Development Policy And Planning
- Development Studies
- Planning
- Urban Management Studies
Department Of Educational Innovations in Science And Technology
- Art Education
- African Art and Culture
Department Of Teacher Education
- Educational Planning and Administration
- Language Education
- Science Education
- Mathematics Education
- ICT Education
Department Of Industrial Art
- Integrated Art
- Fashion Design Technology
- Textile Design Technology
Department Of Communication Design
- Communication Design
Department Of Pharmaceutics
- Pharmaceutics
- Pharmaceutical Microbiology
Department Of Pharmacognosy
- Pharmacognosy
Department Of Pharmaceutical Chemistry
- Pharmaceutical Chemistry
Department Of Pharmacy Practice
- Clinical Pharmacy
Department Of Pharmacology
- Pharmacology
- Clinical Pharmacology
Department Of Nursing
- Nursing
Department Of Medical Diagnostics
- Haematology
Department Of Molecular Medicine
- Chemical Pathology
- Molecular Medicine
- Immunology
Department Of Clinical Microbiology
- Clinical Microbiology
Department Of Anatomy
- Human Anatomy and Cell Biology
- Human Anatomy and Forensic Science
- Human Anatomy and Cell Biology [Morphological Diagnostics]
- Mortuary Science and Management
Department Of Physiology
- Physiology
- Disability, Rehabilitation and Development
- Health Systems Research and Management
- Field Epidemiology and Biostatistics
Department Of Biochemistry and Biotechnology
- Biodata Analytics and Computational Genomics
- Human Nutrition and Dietetics
- Biochemistry
- Biotechnology
Department Of Theoretical and Applied Biology
- Environmental Science
Department Of Food Science and Technology
- Food Science and Technology
Department Of Theoretical and Applied Biology
- Parasitology
- Ecology
- Entomology
- Animal and Plant Physiology
- Microbiology
- Plant Pathology
- Reproductive Biology
- Animal and Plant Systematics
- Molecular Biology
- Fish and Fisheries Science
Department Of Chemistry
- Chemistry
- Organic and Natural Products
- Analytical Chemistry
- Environmental Chemistry
- Physical Chemistry
- Inorganic Chemistry
- Polymer Science and Technology
Department Of Physics
- Geophysics
- Materials Science
- Solid State Physics
- Meteorology and Climate Science
- Environmental Physics
- Nano Science and Technology
Department Of Mathematics
- Pure Mathematics
- Applied Mathematics
Department Of Statistics and Actuarial Science
- Mathematical Statistics
- Actuarial Science
Department of Computer Science
- Cyber-Security and Digital Forensics
- Computer Science
- Information Technology
Department Of Optometry and Visual Science
- Vision Science
Department Of Civil Engineering
- Geotechnical Engineering
- Road and Transportation Engineering
- Water Resources Engineering and Management
- Water Supply and Environmental Sanitation
- Structural Engineering
Department Of Electrical/Electronic Engineering
- Telecommunications Engineering
- Power Systems Engineering
Department Of Computer Engineering
- Computer Engineering
Department Of Chemical Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
Department Of Materials Engineering
- Environmental Resources Management
- Materials Engineering
Department Of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering
- Agricultural Machinery Engineering
- Agro-environmental Engineering
- Bioengineering
- Food and Post-Harvest Engineering
- Soil and Water Engineering
- Intellectual Property MIP
Department Of Mechanical Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
Department Of Geological Engineering
- Geological Engineering
- Institute Of Distance Learning IDL
- Post-Harvest Technology
- Forensic Science
- Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation
- Industrial Finance and Investment
- Logistics and Supply Chain Management
How do I apply for KNUST MPhil programmes in 2022?
Ghanaian applicants are required to purchase online application e-vouchers. These documents will have the Login ID/Serial Number and PIN and can be purchased for GHȼ280.00 at one of the following banks.
- Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB)
- Ecobank
- Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG)
Additionally, one can also purchase an online application e-voucher via mobile short code by dialling *447*160# on all networks in the country. Once the voucher purchase is complete, you are then required to visit the admissions portal and commence the application process.
Once you click on the ‘Apply Online’ tab, you will be asked to input the details on your e-voucher. The system will then guide you through the entire application process by asking you to input various details.
Once the process is completed, applicants are required to print out the completed application forms from the portal and submit them to the KNUST School of Graduate Studies (via post) together with all relevant documents.
The necessary documents include photocopies of academic certificates, two recommendation letters, confidential reports, statements of purpose, and academic transcripts (for applicants whose qualification used for the application was not obtained from KNUST).
The forms should be addressed to the following.
The Secretary
School of Graduate Studies
KNUST
Kumasi-Ghana
Keep in mind that any hand-delivered application shall not be processed.
Is the KNUST Masters form out?
Yes, the application form is currently available. The deadline for the sale, completion, and submission of the forms will be on 31st October 2022. Applicants are advised that forms submitted after the deadline shall not be processed.
Can a Second-class Lower do masters in KNUST?
Yes, according to the university’s management, preference for Mphil admission is given to applicants who graduated with first-class or second-class honours in their undergraduate studies.
What are the general requirements for Mphil?
At the time of application, applicants should possess a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent from a recognized Institution in the relevant field of study.
How do I get a PHD at KNUST?
Candidates applying for Doctor of Philosophy degrees at KNUST must have a master’s degree or its equivalent from a recognized institution. Additionally, all applicants are required to submit evidence of adequate training and ability to undertake the proposed program.
What is the fee for Mphil programmes at KNUST?
|Program
|Total fees
|Chieftaincy/ Economics/ English/French/ Geography/History/ Political Science/Religious Studies/ sociology/ social work/
|GH₵ 5,423.55
|Biological Science/ Biotechnology/ chemistry/ computational chemistry/ computer science/ cyber-security and digital forensics/ Ecology/ Entomology/ Environmental Science/ Environmental chemistry/Experimental Taxonomy/ Food Science and Technology/ forensic Science/ Geophysics/ Human Nutrition and dietetics/ Information Technology/ inorganic and coordination chemistry/ Limnology and Fisheries/material science/ mathematical science/ mathematical statistics/ mathematics/ Meteorology and climate science/ microbiology/ Nuclear Physics/ Organic and Natural product/ organic chemistry/ parasitology/physical chemistry/ physics/ Plant Pathology/ polymer science and technology/ pure mathematics/Reproductive Biology/ scientific computing and industrial modelling/ solid state physics/ theoretical and applied biology/ Vision Sciences
|GH₵ 5,423.55
|Chemical pathology/ Clinical Microbiology/ Clinical Pharmacy/ clinical Pharmacology/Haematology/Pharmaceutical chemistry/ Pharmaceutical Micro Biology/ Pharmaceutics/ Pharmacognosy/ Pharmacology
|GH₵ 6,762.55
|African Art and Culture/ Art Education/Communication Design/ Integrated Art/ Painting And Sculpture/
|GH₵ 5,691.55
|Agribusiness/ Agric. Extension/ Agricultural economics/Aquaculture/ Vegetable crop production/Wildlife and Range management
|GH₵ 5,691.55
|CropProtection/Entomology/Floriculture/Fresh Water Fisheries/ Fruit Crops/ Meat Science/Olericulture/ plantbreeding/ Plant pathology/Pomology/Post Harvest physiology/ Post harvest technology/ ReproductivePhysiology/ Seed and science Technology/Soil fertility/Soil Management & Conservation/ Soil
|GH₵ 5,481.55
|MPhil. Actuarial Science/ MPhil Analytical Chemistry/Animal And PlantPhysiology/Biochemistry/ Biodata Analytics And Computational Genomics
|GH₵ 5,691.55
|Educational Planning and Administration/ Language Education/ Science Education/ ICT Education/Mathematics Education/Educational Innovations and Leadership Science
|GH₵ 4,562.50
|Aquaculture and environment
|GH₵ 5,481.55
|Natural Resource and Environmental Governance
|GH₵ 7,791.55
|Wildlife and Range management
|GH₵ 6,001.55
|Human Physiology/ Immunology/ molecular Medicine/ Physiology
|GH₵ 6,971.55
|Human Anatomy & Forensic Science
|GH₵ 9,561.55
|Nursing
|GH₵ 8,493.55
|All Engineering
|GH₵ 6,311.55
|MPhil. Geographic Information Systems
|GH₵ 9,415.55
|Intellectual Property (MIP)
|GH₵ 14,028.55
|Health Service Planning & Mgt./Health Education & Promotion/Population & Reproductive Health/Community Health/ Field Epidemiology and Applied Biostatistics/ Health systems research and mgt.
|GH₵ 14,407.55
|Disability, Rehabilitation and Development
|GH₵ 6,590.55
|Construction Mgt./Procurement Mgt./Project MGT.
|GH₵ 15,380.55
|Building Techonolgy
|GH₵ 11,330.55
|Mechanical Engineering(Top-up)
|GH₵ 7,334.55
|Creative Art
|GH₵ 7,074.55
|Fashion Design Technology/ Textile Design Technology
|GH₵ 8,062.55
|Urban Management Studies
|GH₵ 10,511.75
|Mortuary Science and Management
|GH₵ 10,562.45
|Human Anatomy and Cell biology/ Human Anatomy(Morpho Diagnostic Option)
|GH₵ 8,062.50
|Business - (All Areas of Specialization/Logistics)
|GH₵ 9,193.55
|Weekend Programmes in Department of Planning: /Development Studies/ DevelopmentPolicy & Planning/Development Planning & MGT) Planning
|GH₵ 15,735.55
Where is KNUST located?
The university is located on Accra Rd, Kumasi, Ghana. Kumasi is the capital city of the Ashanti Region in southern Ghana.
How do I contact KNUST?
Here are the different ways you can get in touch with the university.
- Location: Accra Rd, Kumasi, Ghana.
- Telephone: +233 3220 60021 or +233 5000 99299
- Email: uro@knust.edu.gh
There are numerous KNUST Mphil programmes for applicants to choose from. These courses cover wide-ranging subjects and are spread across the numerous colleges and departments in the university.
