The National Science and Maths Quiz will outdoor a new trophy for its winners at the next competition in 2024

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II donated the new trophy to organisers of the quiz Primetime Limited

The Managing Director of Primetime Limited announced the development at the 2023 grand finale in Accra

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has donated a new trophy to Primetime Limited for the National Science and Maths Quiz.

The new trophy will be outdoored in 2024, according to the Managing Director of Primetime Limited, Nana Akua Aboagyewaa Mensa-Bonsu.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (L). Source: Facebook/@Asante Nation/@National Science & Maths Quiz

Source: Facebook

Mensa-Bonsu made this development public at the 2023 grand finale in Accra.

The current customised bronze trophy was introduced in 2018 after St. Peter's SHS won for the third time and kept the trophy.

After a nail-biting contest held on Monday, October 30, Presbyterian Boys Secondary School emerged as the winner of the 2023 edition of the quiz.

This was PRESEC's eighth victory in the competition.

PRESEC clocked 40 points, Achimota School came second with 28 points, and Opoku Ware Secondary School came third with 23 points.

Asantehene raises funds for Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

Otumfuo Osei Tutu will from November 10 embark on a historic fundraiser for the dilapidated Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The revered king has targeted to raise $10 million for the "Heal Komfo Anokye" project.

The project spearheaded by Otumfuo is part of celebrating his 25th anniversary of ascending to the Golden Stool.

Asantehene features in new documentary

A new documentary called Gold: A Journey has spotlighted the significance of gold in Asante culture.

The documentary follows Idris Elba on his adventure to learn about gold and features the Asantehene.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also featured heavily in the documentary's Ghana section, filmed during the Akwasidae Festival.

Source: YEN.com.gh