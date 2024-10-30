Salomey Appiah, a young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to celebrate her academic achievement

This comes after Salomey graduated from the Pherson Health College as a Medicine Counter Assistant

In a video posted on TikTok, Salomey shared her academic journey thus far, stating that her tertiary education was delayed for several years because of some financial difficulties she faced

A young Ghanaian lady has defied the odds to get a nudge closer to her life's dream of becoming a pharmacist.

The young lady, identified as SalomeyAppiah was part of the 2024 graduating class of the Pherson Health College, who were awarded certificates in Medicine Counter Assistant (MCA).

SalomeyAppiah, a young Ghanaian lady graduates as an MDC seven years after completing SHS. Photo credit: @sallie_yaa/TikTok.

SalomeyAppiah, beaming with smiles, took to social media to celebrate her achievement after graduating over the weekend.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Salomey Appiah stated that her dream of furthering her education was delayed for seven years after completing Senior High School (SHS) due to a lack of financial support.

"After completing SHS, due to financial instability, it took me 7 years to finally get the opportunity to further my education and become a Medical Counter Assistant. This journey hasn't been easy, but through God's grace and unwavering faith, I've reached this milestone.," she wrote"

SalomeyAppiah's future ambitions

The young lady further expressed gratitude to God for guiding her through her studies at the Pherson Health College while giving a hint of her future ambitions.

"I'm excited to take the next steps toward my dream of becoming a pharmacist. Here's to persistence, growth, and the journey ahead," she added.

SalomeyAppiah's inspiring academic journey underscores the importance of never giving up on one's dreams.

