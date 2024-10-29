Lilian Dometey Asare celebrated her Bachelor of Laws degree from UPSA, reflecting on her challenging educational journey

Sharing her joy on X, she described reaping success in pleasure after years of sowing in tears

Several social media users who saw her posts celebrated with her by congratulating and wishing her well

A young Ghanaian lady has celebrated her graduation from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) with a Bachelor of Laws degree.

Lilian Dometey Asare shared her achievement on X and briefly summarised her educational journey as one that was not easy.

In her post on X, Lilian Dometey Asare said:

“The race was definitely not for the swift…What I sowed in tears, I reaped in joy! Officially a GRADAUTE!!”

From the comment section, Lilian Dometey Asare switched schools and courses at some point. Despite the switch being a difficult decision, she made it and graduated from university.

Watch her celebratory videos below:

Netizens congratulate UPSA graduate

YEN.com.gh collated some comments congratulating Lilian Dometey Asare and celebrating her graduation with her. Others also wished her well in her future endeavours. Read them below:

@kennethvifah77 said:

“Congratulations, Lilian. 👏🏾👏🏾🍾🍾🎉🎉💯💯”

@_i_am_Curtis wrote:

“Congratulations dear ❤️”

@Queen_Calie said:

“I remember when you wanted to switch schools and course. You were so skeptical but look at you now 😍 CONGRATULATIONS 🍾 So proud of you”

@sharonmayne_ wrote:

“Congratulations Lillian🥳❤️ So happy and proud of you ❤️”

@justt_kwame said:

“Congratulations Ofie ne fie”

@AddatBismark wrote:

“Congratulations to You Dear Sister ❤️”

@Hey_Akinno said:

“Congratulations Lillian 🎊. Well done👍🏾”

