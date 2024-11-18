Dorcas Abena Gyan Boateng was named valedictorian at the 17th congregation of International University College, Ghana

She made history as the first Communication Studies student to achieve this honour and graduated with a GPA of 3.95

Several social media users, including some of her teachers, congratulated her for the feat she had achieved

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian Dorcas Abena Gyan Boateng emerged as the valedictorian at the 17th congregation of the International University College, Ghana.

The graduation ceremony was held in Accra on Saturday, November 16, 2023.

Ghanaian lady Dorcas Abena Gyan Boateng is valedictorian at Wisconsin International University, Ghana. Photo credit: @wiucghana

Source: Facebook

In a post shared by Kofi Ambidextrous on Facebook, he said Dorcas Abena Gyan Boateng graduated with a GPA of 3.95 and made history as the first Communication Studies student to be a valedictorian.

Her teacher described her as a calm person.

“She is very calm, composed and focused. And hear this: she does not settle for less. Congratulations, Dorcas.”

Netizens congratulate Wisconsin valedictorian

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the post shared by Kofi Ambidextrous. Read them below:

Okunyin Fiifi Hackman said:

“Congratulations my gal, Dorcas! More wins ahead!! 🙌👏👏❤️❤️🎉🎉👌🙏.”

Marshall Bobobee said:

“Well done Dorcas!”

Benny Owusua Ahwene, PA, wrote:

“Our very own Dorcas. Congratulations o.”

Nancy Owusu said:

“Congrat Dorcas.”

Hammond Michael Hammond wrote:

“Congratulations Dorcas.”

Baaba Cofie said:

“Dorcas is a rare gem. She exudes excellence with such grace. I am honoured to have been your lecturer and today you have honored me and the entire School of Communication School of Communication Studies, WIUC and your elder in Cheif Kofi Ambidextrous and mother 1 Rebecca Kumi-Danquah. We are indeed proud of you.”

UPSA student graduates as valedictorian

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian girl, Josephine Sena Dzonu, graduated as the top student from the Faculty of Information Technology and Communication Studies at UPSA.

A social media post celebrating Josephine indicated that she graduated with an FCGPA of 3.79.

Josephine Sena Dzonu was a valedictorian at one of the University of Professional Studies, Accra graduation sessions.

Source: YEN.com.gh