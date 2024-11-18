Global site navigation

Ghanaian Dorcas Abena Gyan Boateng Named Valedictorian At Wisconsin University, Ghana
Education

Ghanaian Dorcas Abena Gyan Boateng Named Valedictorian At Wisconsin University, Ghana

by  Magdalene Larnyoh 2 min read
  • Dorcas Abena Gyan Boateng was named valedictorian at the 17th congregation of International University College, Ghana
  • She made history as the first Communication Studies student to achieve this honour and graduated with a GPA of 3.95
  • Several social media users, including some of her teachers, congratulated her for the feat she had achieved

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian Dorcas Abena Gyan Boateng emerged as the valedictorian at the 17th congregation of the International University College, Ghana.

The graduation ceremony was held in Accra on Saturday, November 16, 2023.

Valedictorian, Wisconsin University, Intelligent Girl, Graduation 2024, Universities in Ghana, Education In Ghana.
Ghanaian lady Dorcas Abena Gyan Boateng is valedictorian at Wisconsin International University, Ghana. Photo credit: @wiucghana
Source: Facebook

In a post shared by Kofi Ambidextrous on Facebook, he said Dorcas Abena Gyan Boateng graduated with a GPA of 3.95 and made history as the first Communication Studies student to be a valedictorian.

Her teacher described her as a calm person.

PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at YEN.com.gh Tomorrow

“She is very calm, composed and focused. And hear this: she does not settle for less. Congratulations, Dorcas.”

Read also

Monique Kafui Attah: Brilliant Ghanaian lady named valedictorian at Presbyterian University, Ghana

Netizens congratulate Wisconsin valedictorian

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the post shared by Kofi Ambidextrous. Read them below:

Okunyin Fiifi Hackman said:

“Congratulations my gal, Dorcas! More wins ahead!! 🙌👏👏❤️❤️🎉🎉👌🙏.”

Marshall Bobobee said:

“Well done Dorcas!”

Benny Owusua Ahwene, PA, wrote:

“Our very own Dorcas. Congratulations o.”

Nancy Owusu said:

“Congrat Dorcas.”

Hammond Michael Hammond wrote:

“Congratulations Dorcas.”

Baaba Cofie said:

“Dorcas is a rare gem. She exudes excellence with such grace. I am honoured to have been your lecturer and today you have honored me and the entire School of Communication School of Communication Studies, WIUC and your elder in Cheif Kofi Ambidextrous and mother 1 Rebecca Kumi-Danquah. We are indeed proud of you.”

UPSA student graduates as valedictorian

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian girl, Josephine Sena Dzonu, graduated as the top student from the Faculty of Information Technology and Communication Studies at UPSA.

Read also

Ama Burland to host cooking show on 3Music TV, fans hail her

A social media post celebrating Josephine indicated that she graduated with an FCGPA of 3.79.

Josephine Sena Dzonu was a valedictorian at one of the University of Professional Studies, Accra graduation sessions.

PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

Hot: