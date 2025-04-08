Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has submitted her preliminary response to President John Mahama following petitions seeking her removal from office.

Her response is expected to be considered as part of the consultation process with the Council of State under Article 146(6) of the 1992 Constitution.

She had been granted a 10-day window to send her response, which elapsed on Monday, April 7.

The petitions were received by the President earlier last month and have triggered national attention, prompting legal and constitutional debates on the appropriate procedure for handling such matters.

Torkornoo, in a letter addressed to the President last week, had requested copies of the petitions and asked for at least seven days to respond, in line with the requirements of due process and fairness.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to hear a suit on April 9, filed by Old Tafo MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah, challenging the legality of the President initiating the removal process without first notifying the Chief Justice.

The law that surrounds the removal of the Chief Justice is enshrined in Article 146 of the constitution.

Process for the removal of a chief justice

Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution governs the removal of a chief justice.

It notes that a Justice of the Superior Court can only be removed for stated misbehaviour, incompetence, or incapacity due to infirmity.

The indicates the president must act in consultation with the Council of State to appoint a committee to investigate claims made in a petition.

This committee assessing the petition includes two Justices of the Supreme Court, and three others who are not legislators, members of the Council of State, or the legal profession.

If a petition is referred to a committee, the president may also suspend the chief justice upon the advice of the Council of State.

Mahama petitioned to remove Jean Mensa

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama was petitioned to sack the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa.

The petition from a resident of the Volta Region also called for the removal of Dr Bossman Eric Asare and Samuel Tetteh.

The petition filed on January 27, 2025, cited a breach of fundamental human rights under Article 42 of the 1992 Constitution.

