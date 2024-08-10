Dion Akosua Kassim graduated as the valedictorian of the 2024 University of Ghana Law School with a record FGPA of 3.89.

Before becoming the valedictorian, Dion was also a 2022/2023 Lebanese Scholarship Awardee to celebrate her studiousness

Dion said God and her mother inspire her and aims to pursue a career in corporate and commercial law

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A female law student at the University of Ghana Law School, Dion Akosua Kassim, has graduated with the highest Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 3.89 in the 2024 batch.

Dion was also the valedictorian for the 2024 graduating class after recording such a high FGPA.

A post on X by @GhanaLawTrends stated that Dion is an old East Airport International School student.

A collage of Dion Akosua Kassim and the campus of the University of Ghana Photo credit: @GhanaLawTrends & @Voice_of_Legon

Source: Twitter

The valedictorian, who is expected to give a speech at graduation, is also a 2022/2023 academic year Lebanese Scholarship Awardee.

Dion said her biggest motivations are God and her mother. This could possibly be the reason she shared a post on X about her mum’s reactions to the news, and that makes her happy.

She hopes to pursue a career in corporate and commercial law.

Netizens congratulate Dion for her achievement

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post on social media. Read them below:

@cobbysheff said:

East Airport international school Wei di3 dbee ankasa😂

@offthetrades wrote:

The Alma dey meet up waa....

@knico80381857 said:

Dbee wey get head🔥🔥what you go show am?

@SaddickAdams wrote:

Double Congratulations

@al_varo777 said:

3.89 wow. I already have 1.7 hmm

@whollyshite wrote:

that’s right. congratulations 💐

@hey_shey said:

Big Congratulations!!!!!🎉🎉

Otumfuo's daughter graduates from college, becomes valedictorian

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that videos circulating on social media showed the graduation ceremony of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter.

Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu graduated from the SOS Hermann Gmeiner International College on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Several people who saw the video applauded her and her parents for the feat.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh