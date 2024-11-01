Josephine Sena Dzonu graduated as the top student from the Faculty of Information Technology and Communication Studies at UPSA

A post on X celebrated her achievement and indicated that she graduated with an impressive FCGPA of 3.79

She was featured as a valedictorian at one of the graduation sessions of the university for her accomplishment

Ghanaian lady Josephine Sena Dzonu has emerged as the best graduating student in the Faculty of Information Technology and Communication Studies at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

A social media post celebrated her achievement, indicating that Josephine Sena Dzonu graduated with an FCGPA of 3.79.

Josephine Sena Dzonu graduates from UPSA as the best student of the UPSA's Faculty of IT and Communication Studies. Photo credit: @upsaccra

Source: Facebook

In a post on X, @Voice_Of_UPSA shared an image of Josephine Sena Dzonu speaking as a valedictorian at one of the graduation sessions.

They congratulated her for the feat as well.

Netizens celebrate Josephine for her academic achievement

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the post shared by @Voice_Of_UPSA on X. Read them below:

@quami_ib said:

"Cɔngrats girl 🤝"

@21King_Charles said:

"Congratulations dear 🎉❤️"

Ghanaian man emerges best student of class

Tweneboah Kodua Boakye became the best LL.B student of the 2024 class at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

He also set a new record by becoming the first post-graduate LL.B student to achieve first-class honours since the inception of UPSA Law School.

The UPSA Law School acknowledged his exceptional academic performance on social media and described him as an inspiration.

Ghanaian graduates as best PhD Student in UK

In another development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady, Lois Afua Okyerewaa Damptey, graduated as the best PhD student from the Open University in the UK.

Lois did her research in nanoscale engineering and was the last PhD graduate of her retiring supervisor, which gave her so much joy.

Considering her background as someone who grew up at Pig Farm, Accra, Lois celebrated her achievement. Many congratulated her and said she is a source of inspiration, considering her academic excellence from basic school to the doctorate level.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh