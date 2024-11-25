Kwaku Amoani, a Medicine student at KNUST, graduated as the 2024 Valedictorian of the College of Health Sciences

He emerged Valedictorian with a CWA of 83.19, surpassing 2023's top student, Prince Dela Goka, whose CWA was 78.9

Several netizens congratulated the former NSMQ contestant, while others affirmed his brilliance from his childhood

A young Ghanaian offering medicine at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has graduated as the best student at the College of Health Sciences.

Kwaku Amoani topped the College of Health Sciences with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 83.19.

The 2024 valedictorian of the College of Health Sciences CWA is higher than Prince Dela Goka, the top student in 2023.

Prince Dela Goka, a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, emerged as the ValedictValedictorianCollege of Health Science in 2023 with a CWA of 78.9.

Kwaku Amoani had his basic education at KNUST Basic School and continued to St James Seminary. As a student at St James Seminary, he represented his school at the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

He completed WASSCE as the second overall best student in the 2021 WASSCE, scoring 8As.

Netizens congratulate valedictValedictorian.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @VOICE_of_KNUST on X. Read them below:

@wontumii said:

“People know book oo ei.”

@KCGyamfi wrote:

“So as he take am for 3rd year will he be announced again as the valedictorian when he completes school( cause he will definitely have the highest CWA at that time too).”

@NobleAddison said:

“Not surprised at all wonder boy since jhs times Keep soaring bro ❤️❤️.”

@MAdumatta wrote:

“Wait oo 3 years Sharkoo baakope Congrats Amoani.”

@yaaodebia said:

“Made for greatness. Congratulations 🎊.”

@MaxAllocaTed wrote:

“Was in JHS with this guy. This guy is the smartest person I have ever met. He topped the entire school from class 2😂🔥.”

@blackandsassy said:

“Ei, this boy has consistently been one of the best students, all the way from primary school to university🤣🤣🤣.”

