Benjamin Essoun, a security guard at the State Housing Company, got a degree from the Methodist University Ghana

The fresh graduate is now doing his National Service at the same company where he used to work as a security guard

Social media users congratulated Benjamin Essoun and praised the Ghanaian man who sponsored his education journey

A young man who works as a security guard at the State Housing Company has graduated from a Ghanaian university.

Benjamin Essoun bagged a Bachelor of Science in Procurement and Supply Chain Management from the Methodist University Ghana.

Security guard Benjamin Essoun graduates with a degree after Ghanaian man Roni Nicol sponsored his tertiary education. Photo credit: Roni Nicol

In a Facebook post celebrating Benjamin’s achievement, Roni Nicol congratulated him and said he was doing his National Service.

Benjamin has been posted to the State Housing Company, where he worked as a security guard.

“Congratulations to the young security guard from the state housing company who graduated (Procurement). He was also posted to state housing for his National Service. Everyone deserves an opportunity in life... We must all chop breakfast!!”

In the comments section, many congratulated Benjamin and described him as a good person based on their encounters with him.

Others also thanked Roni Nicol for sponsoring the young man's path of education.

Netizens congratulate security man turned graduate

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments about the post Roni Nicol shared on Facebook.

Precious Jacynta said:

“Thank you for the opportunity given him to go back to school. He will forever be grateful.”

Godrules NanaAma wrote:

“Nyame nhyira wo boss Roni Nicol🙏🏽.”

Danquah Duah Derrick said:

“Benjamin is a humble guy. I noticed that when I had my internship at State Housing Company a few years ago. God Be with you Bro. Stay blessed 🙏.”

Florence Nightingale Abekah Kotey wrote:

“Congratulations 🎈🎊🎉young man.”

Yaa Peprah Agyeman Amekudzi said:

“Roni you are an inspiration 👌🏿.”

Wilson Kpakpladja wrote:

“Congratulations.”

Phil Ikela Paro said:

“This is amazing 💃🏻💯🍾congratulations to him, God bless you Sir Roni Nicol u made this happen.”

Afia Akoto wrote:

“Congratulations the future is bright.”

Ghanaian security man defies odds

YEN.com.gh also reported that a young Ghanaian man rejoiced after he graduated from the University of Education, Winneba.

Kwame said he worked as a night security personnel to pay for his school fees, with many netizens inspired by his dedication.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

