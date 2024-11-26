Harold Amenyah has opened up about Akufo-Addo and his performance as Ghana's president for eight years

The Ghanaian actor and style influencer said the president deserved to be called his 'Man of the Year'

His remarks about the president have garnered significant traction on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah has shared his opinions about Akufo-Addo and his eight-year tenure as Ghana's president.

Harold Amenyah is impressed with Akufo-Addo's tenure as Ghana's president. Source: Facebook/HaroldAmenya, Akufo-Addo.

Source: Facebook

The president led the New Patriotic Party in the 2016 and 2020 elections and is hopeful of transferring power to his vice president after the upcoming December polls.

According to Harold Amenyah, Akufo-Addo performed fairly okay despite the numerous difficulties the president faced during his tenure.

The actor, known for his role in the infamous XOXO TV series, extolled the president as he spoke to Joy News at the recently held EMY Awards.

In a video sighted on YEN.com.gh, Harold Amenyah called Akufo-Addo his "Man of the Year."

Harold Amenyah stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Harold Amenyah's remarks about Akufo-Addo.

@aub69423 said:

"I don’t blame you, Abi you get money do hair transplant"

@jnyanful wrote:

"He has made his choice simple and nice. We all can make our decisions or choices. No need for insults based on one’s choice. It’s not nice"

@david_senaadams noted:

"So now Someone just can’t share his or her opinion without insult. What sort of foolishness is this .🤦‍♂️"

@kwasi_nie remarked:

"Are these people aware of #StopGalamseyNow will he be happy to import water for us to be buying Hmmmmmmm As3m oooooo"

@Nanaezze added:

"Nice nice. Me sef he be the best of the best. But December 7th will answer that. Same man who was clearing agent for corruption"

Harold Amenyah shows off new look

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Harold Amenyah had undergone a life-changing hair transplant in Turkey.

The famous male-style influencer established that it took eight months to complete the process after booking with a top transplant clinic.

He admitted that he didn't see improvements initially and only began to see results in the sixth month.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh