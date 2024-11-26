A video of a Ghanaian woman acknowledging the role his former husband played in her travel abroad has surfaced on social media

She noted the man helped with the necessary documentation and financial support she needed for her travel

Netizens who saw the video were touched by the woman's story and expressed their views in the comment section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian woman has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her ex-husband for playing a pivotal role in helping her achieve her dream of travelling abroad.

In an interview, the woman acknowledged his kindness and generosity in assisting her with the necessary documentation and financial support despite their differences.

Ghanaian woman celebrates ex-husband for helping her travel abroad, warms hearts. Image source: goodmaneternity/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

She stated that she met her former husband in Ghana and married him. After that, he travelled to Canada and ensured she joined him there.

However, his attitude towards her drastically changed. She stated that the man feared losing her to another man in Canada since she was gorgeous.

Later, he hatched a plan to kick her out of Canada; however, she read a document that helped her navigate the situation.

The marriage eventually collapsed, but the woman remains grateful to her former husband for all the support she has given him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Ghanaian woman

Netizens who saw the video hailed the Ghanaian woman for opening up about her former husband's role in relocating abroad. Many hailed her for telling the truth.

@Toughseed2 wrote:

"Her story is similar to mine but at least I’m grateful he filed for me."

@OhemaaDorothy wrote:

"maame God bless you for telling the truth l love you."

@onua alpacino wrote:

"God bless u."

@Sarfo Mercy wrote:

"God bless you mum."

@Alberto wrote:

"I just want to say a big thanks to this wonderful doctor, who reunite me with my marriage after so many years of divorce thank you."

Belgium-based Ghanaian woman regrets marriage

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman in Belgium regretted her marriage to a man in Ghana.

In a video, she noted that her TikTok followers pressured her to marry the man who had a wife then.

She also compelled the man to abandon his wife and marry her, which he did.

Source: YEN.com.gh