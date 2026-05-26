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Young University Student Fulfils Dream as She Bags PhD Degree at 26, Her Thesis Topic Trends
Education

Young University Student Fulfils Dream as She Bags PhD Degree at 26, Her Thesis Topic Trends

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • A young woman has celebrated earning a Doctor of Philosophy degree after years of pursuing a goal she set as a teenager
  • Uzzibi Methuselah completed her PhD in Political Science with a specialisation in Defence and Strategic Studies
  • The academic achievement has drawn attention online, with many social media users congratulating her

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A Nigerian woman, Uzzibi Methuselah, has celebrated reaching a major academic milestone after earning a Doctor of Philosophy degree years after setting the goal for herself as a teenager.

Sharing her achievement on LinkedIn, Uzzibi reflected on how she first envisioned obtaining a PhD shortly after completing her secondary school education in 2015.

Babcock University, PhD Graduate, Nigeria Education, Academic Achievement, Higher Education, Political Science, Doctor of Philosophy, Student Success, LinkedIn Story, Women in Education, Inspirational Story, Youth Achievement, Education News, Nigerian
Uzzibi Methuselah celebrated completing a major academic milestone after earning her PhD. Photo credit: Uzzibi Methuselah/UGC
Source: UGC

According to her, she was 15 years old when she began thinking about where she hoped to be in the future, with earning a doctoral degree standing out as one of her long-term ambitions.

Years later, she has completed that journey after successfully defending her PhD thesis titled “Boko Haram Deradicalisation and Human Security in Northeast Nigeria.”

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The academic accomplishment earned her a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Political Science with a specialisation in Defence and Strategic Studies.

Reflecting on the moment, Uzzibi described the achievement as the completion of one of the earliest long-term goals she could remember setting for herself.

She also expressed gratitude to supervisors, mentors, family members, and friends who supported her throughout the academic process.

Among those she acknowledged were members of her supervisory team as well as her father, whom she described as an important source of support and guidance during her educational journey.

Her post has since gained attention online, with social media users praising her dedication and celebrating the achievement as an example of persistence and long-term goal setting.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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