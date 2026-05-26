A young woman has celebrated earning a Doctor of Philosophy degree after years of pursuing a goal she set as a teenager

Uzzibi Methuselah completed her PhD in Political Science with a specialisation in Defence and Strategic Studies

The academic achievement has drawn attention online, with many social media users congratulating her

A Nigerian woman, Uzzibi Methuselah, has celebrated reaching a major academic milestone after earning a Doctor of Philosophy degree years after setting the goal for herself as a teenager.

Sharing her achievement on LinkedIn, Uzzibi reflected on how she first envisioned obtaining a PhD shortly after completing her secondary school education in 2015.

Uzzibi Methuselah celebrated completing a major academic milestone after earning her PhD. Photo credit: Uzzibi Methuselah/UGC

Source: UGC

According to her, she was 15 years old when she began thinking about where she hoped to be in the future, with earning a doctoral degree standing out as one of her long-term ambitions.

Years later, she has completed that journey after successfully defending her PhD thesis titled “Boko Haram Deradicalisation and Human Security in Northeast Nigeria.”

The academic accomplishment earned her a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Political Science with a specialisation in Defence and Strategic Studies.

Reflecting on the moment, Uzzibi described the achievement as the completion of one of the earliest long-term goals she could remember setting for herself.

She also expressed gratitude to supervisors, mentors, family members, and friends who supported her throughout the academic process.

Among those she acknowledged were members of her supervisory team as well as her father, whom she described as an important source of support and guidance during her educational journey.

Her post has since gained attention online, with social media users praising her dedication and celebrating the achievement as an example of persistence and long-term goal setting.

Source: YEN.com.gh