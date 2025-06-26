The government is to recruit 50,000 teachers and 10,000 non-teaching staff in 2025.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Minister of Education Haruna Iddrisu told Parliament on June 25 that the recruitment process would begin as soon as the Minister of Finance issued financial clearance.

The government plans to recruit 50,000 teachers and 10,000 non-teaching staff in 2025

Source: Getty Images

“We intend to recruit as many as 50,000 and 10,000, which was provided for in the 2025 budget statement of the Finance Minister."

Iddrisu was in Parliament to respond to an urgent question on the matter.

The Member of Parliament for KEEA, Samuel Atta-Mills, had asked why some teachers did not have staff ID numbers and had not been paid for several months.

The minister said clearance would come after validation of some papers by the Auditor General.

“We will begin the process after the mid-year review of the 2025 budget."

According to Iddrisu, data shows that 2,643 newly recruited teaching and non-teaching staff did not have the staff IDs.

He added that 2,650 teachers were recruited from the universities, but could not complete the salary input before the year ended.

Besides, he said 298 diploma teachers were recruited but could not complete the salary input process before the year ended in December 2024.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh