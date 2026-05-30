Jurriën Timber has sent a confident message ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League final showdown with Paris Saint-Germain

The Dutch defender passed a late fitness test to secure his place in the Gunners' squad for the blockbuster clash in Budapest

Timber will be hoping to help Arsenal make history by lifting their first-ever Champions League trophy against the reigning champions

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With the UEFA Champions League final just hours away, Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has sent a powerful message that perfectly captures the mood inside the Gunners' camp ahead of their showdown with Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest.

The 24-year-old, who recently won his race against time to regain fitness, is expected to be available for Arsenal's biggest match in nearly 20 years.

Arsenal star Jurrien Timber sends a powerful biblical message to PSG ahead of the Champions League final. Photos by Michael Regan - UEFA and DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

His return comes as a significant boost for manager Mikel Arteta, whose side is chasing a first-ever Champions League crown.

Timber has not featured since suffering a groin injury during Arsenal's victory over Everton in March.

However, after successfully passing a late fitness test, the versatile defender has been included in the matchday squad for Saturday's season-defining encounter.

Timber's message ahead of Arsenal vs PSG

To signal his readiness for the occasion, the 24-year-old took to social media with a brief but meaningful post.

He wrote: "Proverbs 21:31"

According to the King James Bible, the verse states:

“The horse is prepared against the day of battle, but safety is of the LORD.”

The message reflects Timber's belief that while preparation, planning and hard work are essential, the final outcome ultimately rests in God's hands.

It is a philosophy the former Ajax defender has openly embraced throughout his career.

Timber is widely known for sharing biblical passages before major fixtures, with his faith playing a central role in his life on and off the pitch.

His pre-match scripture posts attracted widespread attention during Arsenal's impressive victory over Real Madrid in last season's quarter-finals, and he has once again turned to his faith before another monumental occasion.

The defender's message also highlights the growing confidence within the Arsenal dressing room as the North London club prepares for a historic night in Hungary.

That belief has been echoed by Arteta, who made Arsenal's intentions clear during his pre-match press conference. He said, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"They are defending the trophy, and they are the champions, and we are here to take that away from them."

Arsenal vs PSG: Jurrien Timber Makes Bold Statement Before Champions League Final

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal eye history in Champions League final

Standing between Arsenal and European glory are reigning champions PSG, who are aiming to become the first club outside Real Madrid to successfully defend the Champions League title in the modern era.

Luis Enrique's side enter the final as favourites and will draw confidence from eliminating Arsenal in last season's semi-finals.

Yet the Premier League champions arrive in Budapest carrying momentum of their own.

After ending a 22-year wait for a league title, Arsenal are playing with renewed belief and freedom.

With history on the line for both clubs, all eyes will be on the Puskás Arena as two of Europe's finest sides battle for football's most coveted club prize.

Source: YEN.com.gh