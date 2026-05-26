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Award-Winning Graduate Shares Five Skills Behind His Career Growth
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Award-Winning Graduate Shares Five Skills Behind His Career Growth

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • A first-class graduate has shared key skills he says have shaped his career journey beyond academics
  • The graduate, Obiorah Chidubem, studied Biochemistry and completed his NYSC service at the same institution
  • He highlighted five core abilities, including research, leadership, communication, and digital creativity, as key drivers of his opportunities

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A first-class graduate of the University of Ibadan, Obiorah Chidubem, has shared insights into the skills he believes have played a major role in shaping his academic and professional journey.

Chidubem, who studied Biochemistry and also served as a National Youth Service Corps member at the University of Ibadan, made the remarks in a post shared on his LinkedIn page.

University of Ibadan, UI Graduate, First Class Honours, Biochemistry, NYSC, Career Development, Skills Development, LinkedIn Story, Graduate Success, Career Growth, Soft Skills, Digital Skills, Education News, Nigeria Students, Professional Development
A brilliant university graduate shared insights into the skills shaping his career journey Photo credit: LinkedIn/ Obiorah Chidubem
Source: UGC

According to him, success in his experience has gone beyond academic achievements, stressing that personal skills often create opportunities before formal qualifications do.

Reflecting on his journey from undergraduate studies to roles in research, mentorship, and digital creativity, he noted that developing practical abilities has been central to his growth.

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He identified five core skills he considers most impactful in his career development.

These include research and analytical thinking, creative design and digital storytelling, leadership and mentorship, communication and brand positioning, as well as community building and collaboration.

Chidubem explained that these skills have helped him navigate different opportunities and expand his professional experience beyond the classroom.

He added that his journey has reinforced the importance of continuously building relevant skills in a rapidly changing world where adaptability and creativity are increasingly valued.

His post has since gained attention among LinkedIn users, with many engaging in discussions around skill development, employability, and career growth for young graduates.

The message adds to ongoing conversations about the role of soft skills and digital competencies in shaping modern career paths for graduates in Nigeria and beyond.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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