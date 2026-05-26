Ghanaian seer Karma President has shared a strong spiritual warning to Abu Trica days after he was released on bail

The self-proclaimed businessman gained his freedom on May 15 amid his fight against the FBI for alleged romance fraud

The prophetic message has caught the attention of netizens, as they flooded the comment section of the post to react

Abu Trica has received a deep prophetic message from the Ghanaian seer, Karma President, sparking a stir.

Karma President drops a strong prophetic warning to Abu Trica days after his release. Image credit: G24Xtra, Karma president

Source: Facebook

On December 11, 2025, Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and several Ghanaian security agencies.

He was accused of being part of a syndicate that scammed elderly Americans out of more than $8m through romance fraud.

As the extradition process continued, Abu Trica’s lawyers, led by Oliver Barker-Vormawor, applied for bail, which was denied multiple times.

The Accra High Court finally granted Abu Trica GH₵30million bail with two sureties, to be justified on April 21, 2026, but he remained in custody until he met all conditions on May 15, when he was released and returned home triumphantly.

Below is a Facebook video showing Abu Trica after his release.

Karma President's spiritual message to Abu Trica

In a video shared on social media, Karma President disclosed that Abu Trica should take action spiritually to safeguard himself, claiming the socialite can not win any case in Ghana.

According to the Sumsum Wiase president, Abu Trica should remain silent and ignore any advice from his lawyer asking him to take legal actions against the FBI.

"Spiritually, Abu Trica can not win any case in Ghana, and so he should just keep quiet and stop heeding to the advice of his lawyer to take the FBI on because he can not emerge victorious," he said.

Karma President advised the youth, saying:

"Fraud is not work and so if you get a little from it stop it and go and start a business because no 'scammer' will ever make it in life with that money"

The TikTok video of Karma President sharing the spiritual message to Abu Trica is below:

Karma President's warning to Abu sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Karma President shared the spiritual message for Abu Trica.

JL wrote:

"Best Advice for Abu and everyone, sir."

Pablo wrote:

"My guy said the same thing about him. He should learn from Hushpuppi."

Miami wrote:

"See, you are too much."

Edem wrote:

"A word to the wise is enough!"

Abu Trica's Swedru mansion surfaces on social media looking desolate and missing multiple cars, days after his release from custody on GH₵30m bail. Image credit: @thenewsafrica, @goldcoasttv

Source: Facebook

Abu Trica's Swedru mansion stirs concern

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a fresh video of Abu Trica's mansion in Swedru surfaced online after his release and sparked concern among fans.

The video showed the home looking deserted, with many of the luxury cars usually parked at the residence nowhere to be found.

While some fans alleged he might have sold them to pay his legal bills, others also claimed they might have been seized for investigation purposes.

Source: YEN.com.gh