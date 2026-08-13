A Nigerian student from Umuahia shared her 2026 WASSCE result on Facebook alongside a heartfelt message directed at God

Chukwuma Marvellous Chidubem scored A1 in Chemistry and Marketing but received a D7 in English Language, which proved costly

Her post drew an outpouring of responses from people who shared their own stories of WAEC disappointment and eventual success

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A Nigerian student has sparked an emotional conversation online after sharing her 2026 WASSCE result on Facebook alongside a raw, frustrated message directed at God.

A Nigerian WAEC candidate breaks down after sharing her result online. Image credit: iStock/Viktor Cvetkovic

Source: UGC

Chukwuma Marvellous Chidubem, a candidate from Stella Gold International Model Schools in Umuahia, posted her result on 6 August 2026 on Facebook. Alongside it, she wrote:

"God, why me 🥺😔 Not even good. Godddd. English why."

Marvellous Chukwuma shares her 2026 WAEC result

The result painted a mixed picture. In the sciences, Marvellous performed strongly, earning A1 in both Chemistry and Marketing, B3 in Biology and Physics, and C5 in General Mathematics.

But her results in other subjects created a serious obstacle. She received D7 in both Economics and English Language, E8 in Civic Education, and F9 in Igbo.

The D7 in English Language carried particularly heavy consequences.

Under WAEC's standard entry requirements, candidates must obtain at least five credit passes, and English Language is among the compulsory subjects for admission into most Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Without that credit, even her strong science grades were not enough to meet the qualifying threshold in a single sitting.

Netizens share encouraging words with lady

Her post drew a flood of responses from people who either offered sympathy or reached back into their own past to share stories of failure that eventually turned around.

Barnabas Akogwu said:

"This was how my last year was, but today I'm rejoicing! Never quite God understand."

Ada-Divine Nkwoemeka asked:

"Did you write NECO? Hopefully it makes up for the English."

Sha Ring AN wrote: "English messed you up."

Sa'ada Mustapha Usman added:

"Even me cuz of English all my result is useless😒😒."

One of the most detailed responses came from Suara Ayomide Olaoluwa, who shared his own difficult experience:

"I understand how you're feeling, disappointed, sadness and all. I have been there before, what it means to fail. During my time failed English in WAEC, after countless sacrifices and preparation, waited for NECO, hoping it would be good. Guess what? I failed NECO again, same D7 in English. So I know how it feels to fail and to be failed. But know this: it's all part of the process. Keep going; I know it won't be easy- resitting for an exam again but I am rooting for you, and I hope you win again. Pick yourself up and hold your head high because failure is part of the process. You have won before, and you will win again. Best of luck, Marvellous Chukwuma ♥️."

A proud Nigerian mother takes to social media to celebrate her daughter for clinching AI in government as she shares her hopes of pursuing law. Image credit: Thickerbody_08/X

Source: UGC

Mother reacts after seeing daughter's WAEC result

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian mother sparked warm reactions online after sharing her daughter's impressive performance in the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The woman, who uses the handle Tigress Leona on X, posted the exciting update on 6 August, just as the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released its latest results.

Her post resonated with parents and students across the country who were caught up in the anticipation surrounding the results.

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Source: YEN.com.gh