An associate professor and founder of the Early Learning N Collaborative has been sentenced to jail in the United States of America

She was found guilty of orchestrating a "brazen and widespread" scheme that stole $1.4 million in donor and taxpayer funds

The stolen money, intended for meals and preschool services for low-income families, was used to reportedly fund a lavish lifestyle

A federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has delivered a stern judgment against a woman once hailed as a community hero, ending a years-long investigation into one of the region's most "reprehensible" fraud cases.

A respected Nigerian professor, Dr Nkechy Ezeh, goes to jail in the US for allegedly siphoning $1.4 million donor funds. Image credit: @cdrafrica

Source: UGC

Nkechy Ezeh, a tenured professor and the 2018 West Michigan Woman of the Year, was remanded into custody on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, to begin her nearly six-year sentence immediately.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Ezeh’s scheme involved placing her family members on a "ghost payroll," where they received hundreds of thousands of dollars for little to no work. She also utilised "money mules" to wire large sums of the stolen funds to her family in Nigeria.

While the children she served, 72% of whom lived below the federal poverty line, lost out on meals and transportation, Ezeh used the organisation’s funds to pay for travel to Hawaii, Europe, and Africa, as well as a high-end family wedding.

The fallout from Ezeh’s greed was catastrophic. The ELNC, which had helped nearly 8,000 children over its lifetime, was forced to close its doors in 2023. The closure resulted in the immediate layoff of 35 employees, leaving hundreds of vulnerable families without essential preschool resources.

"Nkechy Ezeh’s greed is beyond reprehensible," said US Attorney Timothy VerHey.

"Instead of helping kids, she spent that money on herself. The stolen money could have supported hundreds of West Michigan children and their families".

Nkechy Ezeh's arrest: Total restitution ordered

In addition to her 70-month prison term, Chief US District Judge Hala Jarbou ordered Ezeh to:

Pay $1.4 million in restitution to the victims.

Pay $390,174 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for tax evasion.

Her co-conspirator and former bookkeeper, Sharon Killebrew, was previously sentenced in November 2025 to 54 months in prison for her role in the embezzlement.

Read the details in the X post below.

Professor's arrest in the US sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the sentencing below:

@mr_kwabla wrote:

"Why are they always doing this to tarnish the image of their country? You can’t be this greedy, especially stealing from children."

@cornelmarfo1 commented:

"$1.4 million stolen from preschool programs? Imagine how many children lost meals and materials because of her."

@kingelsurajy added:

"At least she is going to spend time in jail because their system works, not like here. She would have walked away and still contested for office."

@LogicTheophilus reacted:

"The African in her was fixed. She thought she could get away with it, but the law caught up."

@StephenE62968 lamented:

"Cases like this damage trust in community programs meant to help vulnerable people. It’s a very sad day for Michigan."

OK Frimpong: Analyst describes national embarrassment

YEN.com.gh also recently reported on concerns raised about the nature of the arrest of Asante Akim North MP, OK Frimpong.

Reacting, legal analyst Amanda Clinton said law enforcement abroad would probably have less trust in the country's institutions.

In exclusive comments to YEN.com.gh, the lawyer raised concerns about the effects on Ghana's global trust and reputation.

Source: YEN.com.gh