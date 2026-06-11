Abu Trica appeared in good spirits as he left the Accra High Court alongside partner Queenie after his latest extradition hearing

The court adjourned its ruling on his extradition fight to July 2, 2026, extending his freedom on bail for a few weeks

The Ghanaian businessman was arrested on December 11, 2025, and was granted bail of GHS 30 million in April after months in custody

Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica was all smiles as he departed the Accra High Court with his partner, Queenie, after the latest hearing in his extradition case.

Abu Trica happily smiles and laughs as he departs from the Accra High Court after the latest hearing in his extradition case. Image credit: @tina_news_gh

Source: Twitter

The Swedru-based businessman, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was arrested by a team of Ghanaian security operatives on December 11, 2025.

According to the US Justice Department, he was allegedly part of a romance fraud syndicate that defrauded elderly Americans out of more than $8m.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and a forfeiture specification if extradited to the United States.

The businessman has denied all charges, claiming he was framed by the FBI.

In an interview on Accra-based Onua TV on June 3, 2026, Abu Trica said authorities had acknowledged that the amount involved was $13,000 and nowhere close to $8 million.

"There is no such thing as an $8 million claim in the case against me. They themselves admitted they gave me $13,000," he said.

Below is the Twitter video of Abu Trica speaking about his FBI case.

Abu Trica granted bail in extradition fight

After months in custody, the Accra High Court granted Abu Trica bail on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in the sum of GHS 30 million with two sureties to be justified.

The businessman was released on May 15 after finally meeting all the prescribed conditions.

Initially, his extradition was approved by the Gbese District Court, but he took his fight to the High Court, which has yet to make a decision.

Abu Trica’s extradition case adjourned

On Thursday, June 11, 2026, Abu Trica returned to the Accra High Court for another hearing on his extradition fight against state prosecutors.

The socialite was accompanied by his devoted partner and the mother of his son, Queenie, as he arrived at the court.

Videos shared on social media later showed the duo leaving the court with the businessman appearing to be in an upbeat mood.

According to reports, the Accra High Court adjourned the ruling on the extradition to July 2, 2026, giving Abu Trica a few more weeks of freedom pending the final judgment.

The Twitter video of Abu Trica departing the Accra High Court after the adjournment of his case is below.

FBI shares ominous Abu Trica update

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the FBI shared an ominous Abu Trica case update that left fans of the socialite in fear for his future.

In a statement released on Thursday, June 4, on the Small Business Administration website, the law enforcement agency spoke about its crackdown on fraud involving multiple Ghanaian nationals.

It claimed that it had successfully detained three of the suspects who are facing charges in the US and added that the other two, Abu Trica and his friend Daniel Yusif, were awaiting extradition.

Source: YEN.com.gh