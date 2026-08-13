An alleged leaked video of popular Kumawood actor Oteele in a private moment with a woman circulated on social media in Ghana

The comic actor's son Kevin shared a TikTok video of himself dancing beside his father and young sisters at their home following the leak

The post, captioned with a heartfelt emoji, drew emotional reactions from Ghanaians online who expressed concern for the children

Kevin, the son of popular Kumawood actor Oteele, broke his silence on social media on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, after an alleged private video of his father circulated online in Ghana.

Popular Kumawood actor Oteele's son Kevin shares a cryptic post as his father's alleged video trends online. Photo source: Oteele TV

Source: Facebook

Actor Oteele, whose real name is Stephen Yaw Mawunyo, has made the headlines in recent days after an alleged trending video showing him and another, believed to be his female lover, surfaced on social media.

Amid the controversy, the Kumawood movie star has yet to publicly issue a statement to confirm or deny being the individual in the leaked video.

Oteele's son reacts to father's alleged video

Rather than issuing a written statement, Kevin responded in a way that caught many off guard.

He posted a TikTok video of himself and his young sisters, dressed in matching pink patterned outfits, dancing alongside their father in what appeared to be their home compound.

The caption on the video read "HMMMMMMMMM💔🙏", a phrase that carried unmistakable emotional weight despite the upbeat setting.

Oteele's son had earlier been captured in a viral video, where he denied claims of his father being the individual in the alleged video during a TikTok live session.

When queried by his followers, the actor's child claimed that the circulating video was AI-generated.

Kevin's Video resonates with Ghanaians

The clip, filmed in a light-hearted home-video style, showed the children gathered around Kumawood actor Oteele in what appeared to be an ordinary family moment. Yet the timing of its release made it anything but ordinary.

By placing his father at the centre of a warm family scene so soon after the alleged leak, Kevin appeared to be making a quiet but deliberate statement about where his loyalty lies.

The video quickly gained traction on TikTok, drawing thousands of views and a wave of comments from users who found themselves moved by the sight of the children.

The TikTok video of Oteele's son Kevin responding to his father's alleged leaked clip is below:

Netizens react to Oteele's son's video

Ghanaians who came across the post shared heartfelt responses, with many focusing their concern on the young children in the video.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Prosper Agbesi said:

"I am feeling sad for these children 😞 😢."

Kumi baby noted:

"The smile doesn't even come again."

AJbeads wrote:

"Chairman wa kyi gu media no so."

Oteele's wife reacts to husband's alleged video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Oteele's wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, emotionally responded to the controversy surrounding her husband's alleged leaked video.

Her heartfelt TikTok message, where she passionately denied being the woman in the footage, resonated deeply with viewers, drawing sympathy and support from across the community.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh