University Of Cape Coast Opens Scholarships for Needy Students Ahead of 2027 Academic Year
- The University of Cape Coast released a public notice on July 20 calling on eligible students to apply for financial support
- The Student Financial Support Office manages the university's bursaries and donor-funded scholarships under a single application process
- The office says it assesses applicants based on verified financial need, with decisions made through standing committees
The University of Cape Coast has opened scholarships for needy students ahead of the 2027 academic year.
The school shared a call for applications on July 20 in a public notice.
The Student Financial Support Office runs the University of Cape Coast’s bursaries and donor-funded scholarships.
The office consolidates the University’s bursaries and donor scholarships behind a single application, so a student in need finds support without chasing a dozen separate schemes.
"We assess on verified need, decide through standing committees, and report our reach openly."
Who is eligible for the University of Cape Coast scholarships?
To qualify, the applicant:
I. Must be a Ghanaian at birth
2. Must be enrolled as a student of the University of Cape Coast on Regular or Postgraduate Programmes
3. Must have completed at least one semester of studies with a CGPA of 2.5 or better
4. Must be able to demonstrate financial need and must be ready to supply any documentary evidence for decision-making
5. Must be brilliant/promising as determined by the university
6. Must be making excellent academic progress as determined by the University
The mode of application was shared on Facebook.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.