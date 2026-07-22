The University of Cape Coast released a public notice on July 20 calling on eligible students to apply for financial support

The Student Financial Support Office manages the university's bursaries and donor-funded scholarships under a single application process

The office says it assesses applicants based on verified financial need, with decisions made through standing committees

The University of Cape Coast has opened scholarships for needy students ahead of the 2027 academic year.

The school shared a call for applications on July 20 in a public notice.

University Of Cape Coast Opens Scholarships for Needy Students Ahead of 2027 Academic Year

Source: Getty Images

The Student Financial Support Office runs the University of Cape Coast’s bursaries and donor-funded scholarships.

The office consolidates the University’s bursaries and donor scholarships behind a single application, so a student in need finds support without chasing a dozen separate schemes.

"We assess on verified need, decide through standing committees, and report our reach openly."

Who is eligible for the University of Cape Coast scholarships?

To qualify, the applicant:

I. Must be a Ghanaian at birth

2. Must be enrolled as a student of the University of Cape Coast on Regular or Postgraduate Programmes

3. Must have completed at least one semester of studies with a CGPA of 2.5 or better

4. Must be able to demonstrate financial need and must be ready to supply any documentary evidence for decision-making

5. Must be brilliant/promising as determined by the university

6. Must be making excellent academic progress as determined by the University

The mode of application was shared on Facebook.

Source: YEN.com.gh