Adriana Garcia, a fashion and beauty influencer with nearly 100,000 combined social media followers, has died aged 30

The 30-year-old passed away on July 22, 2026, after medical staff could not save her following complications during a cosmetic procedure

Adriana left behind a six-year-old daughter, and tributes have poured in from her employer, Drop Shop, and fellow influencers

Fashion and beauty influencer Adriana Garcia has died at the age of 30 after suffering serious complications during a cosmetic surgery procedure, leaving behind a young daughter and a grieving online community.

Popular beauty influencer Adriana Garcia passes away from complications during her cosmetic surgery. Photo: Adrian Garcia.

Source: Instagram

Garcia, who was based in Culiacán, Mexico, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, after medical staff were unable to revive her following the procedure.

The fashion influencer had built a loyal following across social media, with more than 47,000 followers on TikTok and 46,000 on Instagram, where she regularly shared fashion inspiration, beauty routines and snapshots of her daily life.

Drop Shop pays tribute to Adriana Garcia

Beyond her personal brand, Garcia had a close professional relationship with Drop Shop, a fashion retailer known for its limited-edition sneakers, caps and luxury watches.

The company confirmed her death in a public statement that spoke to the kind of person she was behind the screen.

"Today we say goodbye to a cherished member of the Drop Shop family. We will always remember her kindness, dedication and the special moments we shared. Our heartfelt condolences go to her family, especially her daughter and friends. May they find strength during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Adriana. You will forever remain part of the Drop Shop family," the brand wrote.

See the Instagram post of Drop Shop's tribute to Adriana Garcia below:

Friends and fellow Influencers Mourn Adriana Garcia

Fellow influencer Kimberly Torres was among the first to speak publicly about her grief, offering a tribute that captured a friendship built over many years.

"My friend, my sister. We shared so many years of friendship and countless beautiful memories. I still can't believe this news. I will always love you, my beautiful friend," Torres wrote.

Those who knew Garcia both personally and professionally described her as someone whose warmth was impossible to miss, a hardworking and vivacious woman whose energy left a lasting impression on everyone around her.

She leaves behind a six-year-old daughter.

26-year-old influencer dies after 27th floor fall

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another influencer, Kauana Bilhar, had died after falling from the balcony of her 27th-floor Dubai apartment, where she had lived for two years.

Dubai authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances of her death as her mother, Darla Bilhar, travelled to the UAE to support the process and arrange repatriation.

Darla later shared an emotional video defending her daughter's memory against swirling online rumours, urging people to treat the case with the needed dignity and compassion.

Source: YEN.com.gh