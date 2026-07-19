The University of Ghana has set new photography guidelines for its July 2026 congregation ceremonies

Only authorised photographers will be granted access to certain restricted areas during graduation events

Family members have been given conditions under which they can take photos during the various ceremonies

The University of Ghana has released photography guidelines for the July 2026 congregation ceremonies, urging all graduands, guests, family members and photographers to comply.

The move comes after the University operated without specific photography regulations during previous congregation ceremonies.

The University of Ghana issues photography guidelines for the July 2026 Congregation ceremonies. Credit: University of Ghana, Legon

Source: Facebook

The ceremonies are scheduled to take place from July 24 to July 25, per a notice on Facebook.

Radio Univers reported that the school will have authorised photographers who will be granted access to restricted areas.

The graduation ceremonies are normally marked by photo shoots for excited students graduated from their various programmes.

What are the new photography restrictions?

The school has said university Security personnel have been instructed to allow access to these designated photographers only.

Any photographer without the appropriate identification vest who is found undertaking commercial photography within the Great Hall or its environs will be removed from the restricted area.

Any unauthorised professional photography equipment may also be confiscated by security.

The University said family members and guests with valid entry passes may take photographs using personal devices such as mobile phones, tablets and compact cameras, provided they do not obstruct movement or interfere with the smooth conduct of the congregation ceremonies.

The notice further noted that unaccredited photographers will not be permitted to use professional or commercial photography equipment within the Great Hall or its surrounding areas.

This equipment includes:

Professional DSLR or mirrorless cameras used for commercial purposes

Cameras fitted with telephoto or professional lenses

Studio lighting equipment

Tripods and monopods

Backdrops

Any other equipment associated with commercial photography

The guidelines also designated the Samuel Kenneth Aboah Recreational Quadrangle as the official location for professional graduation photography.

Source: YEN.com.gh