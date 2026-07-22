Ghanaian man of God Prophet Kumchacha reacted to Chairman Wontumi's reported 20-year prison sentence with a stark caution for all Ghanaians

The Heaven's Gate Ministries founder described overcrowded prison cells packed with 70 to 80 people as a wake-up call about personal freedom

Kumchacha claimed prison food and water conditions cause inmates to change drastically in appearance during their time behind bars

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Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has urged Ghanaians to cherish their freedom and seek divine wisdom after using Chairman Wontumi's reported 20-year prison sentence as a sobering lesson about life behind bars.

Prophet Kumchacha sympathises with Chairman Wontumi and warns Ghanaians about harsh prison conditions in Nsawam. Image credit: Prophet Kumchacha

Source: Instagram

The founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries made the remarks in response to news of the sentencing, turning the moment into a broader warning about the importance of staying out of legal trouble during an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

Kumchacha's Warning About Prison Life

The outspoken preacher opened by urging people to be deliberate in how they navigate their relationships and dealings.

"Pray to God for wisdom in your dealings with people. Pray you do not get into any legal issue or court case that will lead to you being locked up," he said.

He then turned his attention to freedom itself, arguing that most people take for granted the simple ability to sleep and rise at will.

His point landed with force when he contrasted that everyday comfort against the reality of incarceration.

"Even if you're a free man, you're used to sleeping and waking anytime you want. Now imagine being locked in a tight, hot cell with about 70 to 80 people for about 20 years," he said.

Prophet Kumchacha went further, describing what he said are the conditions inmates endure daily.

He claimed prisoners are crammed into cells "like sardines," with barely enough space to lay their heads.

Beyond the overcrowding, he alleged that the quality of food served in prisons falls well short of basic nutritional standards, and that the bathing water available can cause lasting damage to inmates' skin.

How Prison Changes People, According to Kumchacha

The preacher tied his observations together with a pointed remark about what prolonged imprisonment does to a person physically.

"That's why you see people before, and after they serve time in prison, they change drastically," he added.

His comments have since circulated widely on social media, sparking discussions about both his sympathy for Chairman Wontumi and the broader picture he painted of conditions inside Ghanaian prisons.

The Instagram video of Kumchacha is below:

Kumchacha shares dire dream about Chairman Wontumi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Kumchacha shared a troubling dream he received on Monday, July 20, 2026, shortly after Chairman Wontumi was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

He claimed the vision showed Wontumi could die in Nsawam Prison if he remains incarcerated until December 2026.

The renowned Ghanaian man of God called on family, friends, NPP members and supporters to pray fervently for the Ashanti Regional Chairman.

Source: YEN.com.gh