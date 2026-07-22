Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke took to Instagram on July 21, 2026, to celebrate his daughter Omolola's graduation

Omolola Adeleke earned a degree in Mass Communication from Adeleke University in Ede, Osun State, Nigeria

The graduation brought together the Adeleke family, including Davido's father, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, who owns the university

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Omolola Adeleke, daughter of Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, has graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from Adeleke University in Ede, Osun State.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke celebrates his daughter Omolola's graduation from Adeleke University. Image credit: aadeleke_01,titilolaadelekeofficial /Instagram

Source: UGC

The governor made the announcement publicly on Instagram on July 21, 2026, sharing an emotional tribute to his daughter alongside photographs from the ceremony.

"My heart is filled with gratitude as I celebrate the graduation of my beloved daughter, Omolola Adeleke, with a degree in Mass Communication," he wrote.

He continued: "Dear Omolola, your success is a reflection of your hard work, discipline, and resilience.

I am immensely proud of the young woman you have become and confident that the knowledge and values you have acquired will guide you to make meaningful contributions to our society."

The governor also offered words of prayer and counsel, adding:

"As you begin this new chapter, I pray that God continues to direct your path, bless you with wisdom, and grant you even greater accomplishments. Always uphold the virtues of integrity, excellence, and compassion."

A family affair at Adeleke University

One of the most talked-about moments from the ceremony was a photograph featuring the two Adeleke brothers side by side.

Governor Ademola Adeleke and his brother, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, the Nigerian business magnate and philanthropist, both appeared at the graduation to celebrate Omolola.

The occasion carried extra significance given that Adeleke University was founded and is owned by Dr Adedeji Adeleke himself, making Omolola a graduate of an institution built by her own uncle.

Dr Adedeji Adeleke is also widely known as the father of global Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

The sight of the two brothers celebrating their family milestone together drew considerable admiration online, with many commenters noting the warmth and unity on display.

The Instagram post below features photos from the graduation ceremony of Governor Adeleke’s daughter, Omolola.

Congratulations pour in for Governor Adeleke’s daughter

The post attracted a wave of congratulatory messages from followers and admirers across Instagram.

oraimo_abuja wrote:

"🔥🎉🎉."

yhoungsteven commented:

"Congratulations 🎉 alollybaby."

isaacejura wrote:

"Congratulations omor."

official_iamayodeji noted:

"It is so pleasing to know that she graduated from Adeleke University at Ede, Osun State. I wish her the very best."

fkay736 added:

"Congratulations to you and your household, Sir."

Source: YEN.com.gh