An old video of Kessben FM presenter DJ KA commenting on the Science Teacher Arafat scandal has resurfaced online

In the clip, DJ KA argued that moral guidance should be directed at both teachers and students, not educators alone

The video has attracted renewed attention following a separate controversy currently surrounding DJ KA himself

An old video of Kessben FM presenter DJ KA weighing in on the Science Teacher Arafat controversy has made its way back onto social media timelines, drawing fresh attention at a time when the radio personality is himself at the centre of an unrelated online storm.

Old DJ KA video condemning the science teacher Arafat resurfaces amid his own controversy. Image credit: DJ KA, OnlineTrends

Source: Facebook

The clip, which has been circulating widely across various platforms, shows DJ KA speaking about the nationwide scandal involving former Bole Senior High School teacher Yaseer Arafat, whose trending tape sparked significant public debate across Ghana.

DJ KA's Stance on the Teacher Arafat Controversy

DJ KA made it clear that teachers are expected to uphold high moral standards and should avoid engaging in conduct that could compromise their profession.

However, the radio presenter argued that discussions surrounding such incidents should not focus solely on teachers.

According to DJ KA, some students also engage in behaviours that can tempt or lure teachers into making poor decisions.

He further claimed that he had come across videos of some female students celebrating the completion of their secondary school education while openly boasting about plans to pursue married men after graduation.

DJ KA used those examples to argue that moral guidance should not be directed at teachers alone but should also extend to students.

To emphasise his point, he cited a Twi proverb, explaining that while teachers deserve advice and correction when they go wrong, students should also receive equal counselling and discipline where necessary.

The TikTok video of DJ KA speaking on the science teacher's scandal is below.

Mixed Reactions as the Video Resurfaces

The resurfaced footage has landed differently now that DJ KA is himself the subject of public scrutiny, and responses in the comments have been divided.

@Abigail wrote:

"This is the true meaning of some people leaving their sins and talking about others' own."

@𓂀 MɪɴᴅMᴜsᴇDᴀɪʟʏ ☥ said:

"Sinners judging sinners for the same sin committed in the dark 🥺😏."

@Awurade Akoa Samuel commented:

"🕎 I cover my secrets with the blood 🩸 of Jesus 😂😂😂."

@Nyame 1 offered a different reading:

"He never condemned the teacher ….He advised that the parents should train their kids well …."

Education Ministry declares Bole SHS teacher wanted

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ministry of Education had appealed to the public to assist in tracking down the Bole SHS teacher who fled from the law.

The GES has interdicted the former educator, who is now being sought by law enforcement amid allegations of further misconduct involving multiple students.

Source: YEN.com.gh