Belarus has published a visa-free travel list covering nationals from dozens of countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East

The conditions attached to visa-free entry vary significantly depending on the traveller's nationality, entry point, and the length of stay permitted

Belarus also operates separate visa-free frameworks for 76 countries via designated airports and 35 European nations via road and rail crossings

Belarus has released a comprehensive list of countries whose citizens are permitted to enter the country without a visa, with the rules governed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and published on its official website.

The provisions differ based on nationality, entry point, and the maximum duration of stay allowed under each arrangement.

Belarus, under President Lukashenko, unveils a visa-free travel list for numerous nations. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Which countries qualify for visa-free entry

Nationals from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Venezuela may stay in Belarus for up to 90 days, while travellers from Israel are permitted up to 90 days within any 180 days.

Citizens of the United Arab Emirates receive up to 90 days from the date of their first entry.

A separate group of countries, including Albania, Cuba, Laos, Montenegro, Myanmar, Oman, Qatar, Serbia, Turkey, and Vietnam, are granted stays of up to 30 days. Albania carries an additional provision allowing up to 90 days within a single calendar year.

China's nationals may enter for up to 30 days per visit, subject to a 90-day annual cap. Hong Kong residents are permitted up to 30 days per visit, while Macao residents face the same per-visit limit alongside the 90-day annual restriction. Mongolia allows up to 90 days of visa-free access.

Countries such as Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ecuador, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan appear on the list without a specified day limit.

Macedonia is included under a conditional framework requiring travellers to present an invitation letter, referral from a healthcare institution, travel agency documentation, or paperwork related to visiting burial sites.

Airport and border entry arrangements

Beyond the country-specific provisions, Belarus operates two additional visa-free frameworks. Citizens of 76 countries may enter Belarus without a visa for up to 30 days when arriving through one of six designated airports: Minsk National Airport, Airport Brest, Airport Gomel, Airport Grodno, Airport Mogilev, or Airport Vitebsk. This arrangement excludes flights arriving from Russia.

A further rule grants citizens of 35 European countries visa-free access for up to 30 days via all road and rail international border crossings.

Polish and Lithuanian citizens, along with Latvian nationals and registered non-citizens of Latvia, are permitted stays of up to 90 days under this arrangement.

Travellers entering the Brest tourist and recreation zone or the Avgustow Canal park territory are subject to a dedicated short-stay provision allowing a maximum of 15 days.

Passport requirements for all travellers

Regardless of nationality or the route taken into the country, all travellers must hold a passport that remains valid for at least six months beyond their intended departure date from Belarus.

Passports must also contain a minimum of two blank pages available for entry stamps or similar markings.

Slovakia lists countries eligible for visa-free entry

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Slovak Republic has released an official list of nationalities granted visa-free access to the country.

The move sets out which citizens may enter Slovakia without a visa and under what circumstances, covering holders of ordinary passports, biometric passports, diplomatic passports, service passports, special passports, and, in limited cases, national identity cards.

Source: YEN.com.gh