Kwabena Sarpong, CEO of Ridge Condos and husband of Manso Nkwanta Hemaa, issued legal threats against Kwaku Manu's ex-wife Diane Naa Okailey and a TikToker

A woman who claimed to be a cousin of the Manso Nkwanta Hemaa had made infidelity allegations and other claims about the Ridge Condos CEO during a TikTok live

Kwabena Sarpong shared personal details of the two women on Snapchat, including their locations and phone numbers, and warned legal action awaited them in Ghana

Kwabena Sarpong, the CEO and founder of luxury real estate brand Ridge Condos and husband of Manso Nkwanta Hemaa Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III, has threatened legal action against two women following damaging claims made about him and his marriage.

Ridge Condos CEO Kwabena Sarpong threatens legal action against Kwaku Manu's ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey and Adwoa Yeboah Adepa over marital allegations. Photo source: @kwakumanubob, @kwabenasarpong

Source: Instagram

The controversy erupted after a TikTok live session last weekend during which a woman, who identified herself as a cousin of the Manso Nkwanta Hemaa, levelled serious allegations against Kobby Sarpong.

The woman made infidelity claims, raised questions about his sexuality, and further alleged that his marriage to the Hemaa had broken down, adding that the traditional ruler was preparing to wed another man.

Implicated in the session were Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, the US-based former wife of veteran Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, and UK-based TikToker Adwoa Yeboah Adepa, whom Sarpong accused of providing their platform to facilitate the allegations.

Kobby Sarpong threatens legal action over allegations

Reacting via a series of Snapchat posts on Wednesday, July 2, 2026, Sarpong made clear he intends to pursue the two women through the courts in Ghana and abroad.

Regarding Naa Okailey, the Ridge Condos CEO advised her ex-husband Kwaku Manu to caution her against returning to Ghana and getting prosecuted over the allegations that had been levelled against him.

Sarpong also noted that he would ensure that the authorities impose serious bail conditions on the actor's ex-wife when she gets arrested in Ghana.

He wrote:

"Kwaku Manu, if it is true, tell her not to come to Ghana. She can't afford my bail conditions. It can be years but she will surely come back."

With respect to the UK-based TikToker Adwoa Yeboah Adepa, the businessman made similar legal threats against her and her husband, whom he claimed was an illegal immigrant and hinted at his possible deportation.

Kwabena Sarpong noted that he would hire lawyers in both Ghana and the UK to pursue a case against the social media personality and ensure that he received justice for the defamatory comments made about him on the TikTok live session.

He wrote:

"Boss lady na you this. You put up your platform to defame me. Prepare for your nightmare. No wonder from Kumasi to Nima to London (Milton Keynes to Luton). Bitten more than you can chew."

Beyond the threats, Sarpong went further by sharing what appeared to be personal information about the two women online, including details of their whereabouts, phone numbers and social media accounts, which he claimed would be used to prosecute them.

The YouTube video detailing Ridge Condos CEO Kobby Sarpong's legal threats is below:

Ridge Condos CEO's threats stir reactions

The public confrontation drew significant reaction online, with many users weighing in on Sarpong's approach.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

dnaofficial247 said:

"Hmm, Chinese people are always thinking about how they can bring new things to the world, and Ghanaian people are also thinking about how they can bring someone down. The difference is vast."

kwameowusu7907 wrote:

"He should teach them a very big lesson. The stupidity on that TikTok platform is too much."

Antoinettekolagbe-gs6cf commented:

"But how could you talk about someone on live stream like that. Bad behaviour."

Businessman petitions CSA against Wicked Blogger

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Ghanaian businessman George Essandoh's petition to the Cyber Security Authority, alleging online harassment by the controversial TikTok user known as Wicked Blogger.

The case underscored the growing concerns over digital defamation and the real-world consequences that can arise from malicious online behaviour, prompting a broader discussion on digital accountability.

Source: YEN.com.gh