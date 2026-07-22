The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services published a breakdown of what immigrants gain by applying for American citizenship

Naturalised citizens receive exclusive rights that permanent residents do not hold, including the ability to vote in federal elections and hold public office

The USCIS also outlined a set of civic responsibilities tied to citizenship, some of which carry legal obligations

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has published a detailed outline of the rights, benefits, and obligations that come with becoming an American citizen, aimed at helping immigrants understand what naturalisation means in practice.

The agency described the decision to pursue citizenship as a significant one, noting that it wanted prospective applicants to have a clear picture of both what citizenship offers and what it demands in return.

The USCIS outlines the rights, benefits, and responsibilities of American citizenship, emphasising the advantages for naturalised citizens and their civic obligations. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What naturalised citizens gain

Among the most notable advantages is the right to vote. Federal law restricts ballot access in federal elections to citizens only, and most US states apply the same rule to the majority of other elections. Citizens are also eligible to serve on federal juries, a civic function not available to permanent residents.

Travel benefits represent another key distinction. US passport holders can access government assistance abroad and generally enjoy broader international mobility. For those seeking to reunite with family members living overseas, citizens receive priority when filing petitions to bring relatives to the United States permanently. In most cases, children born abroad to a US citizen automatically acquire citizenship.

Professional opportunities also expand upon naturalisation. A range of federal government roles is restricted to citizens, and only citizens may stand for election to federal office, including seats in the US Senate and House of Representatives, as well as most state and local positions.

Financial access widens as well. Federal grants, a number of government-funded college scholarships, and various benefit programmes are available exclusively to citizens. Perhaps most significantly, a citizen's right to remain in the United States is permanent and cannot be taken away, a protection that sets them apart from those holding permanent residency.

The USCIS was equally clear that citizenship carries binding duties alongside its privileges. Legal obligations include paying taxes to federal, state, and local authorities honestly and on time, responding to jury summons when called, and being prepared to defend the country if required.

Beyond the legally enforceable duties, the agency identified a set of civic expectations it regards as essential to a functioning democracy. These include staying informed on community matters, participating in democratic processes, respecting federal and local laws, and contributing to one's local community.

The USCIS described citizenship as the common bond connecting all Americans, one built not around race or religion but around shared values of freedom, liberty, and equality. The agency noted that naturalised citizens have historically played a central role in shaping the United States and continue to be an integral part of its democratic life.

US judge blocks Trump from ending TPS work permits

Earlier, YEN.COM.gh reported that a US court had temporarily halted President Donald Trump's administration from removing work permit rights from asylum seekers and immigrants holding Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

The order will remain in force while the judge considers whether to issue a more extended injunction against the US work permit revocation policy.

Source: YEN.com.gh