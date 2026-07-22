Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo opened up about his viral encounters with John Terry and Bellingham

He explained why Jude Bellingham could not hand over his England jersey to him

Dabo shared the full story during a recent interview with Lawson TV in Ghana

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Yaw Dabo has shared more insights into why Jude Bellingham did not hand over his jersey to him following their viral meeting at the 2026 World Cup.

Yaw Dabo explains why Jude Bellingham held onto his jersey after their viral meeting. Image credit: Yaw Dabo/Lawson TV. (Instagram & X).

Source: Instagram

Dabo became one of the most talked-about personalities of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a series of lighthearted moments involving John Terry and Jude Bellingham.

The Ghanaian actor mistakenly referred to Terry as "John Telly" during a warm interaction that quickly became a social media catchphrase among football fans.

He also shared a moment with Bellingham after Ghana's goalless draw with England, during which the England midfielder affectionately patted him on the head and called him "the man," seemingly unaware that Dabo was older than him.

Dabo explains why Bellingham held onto his jersey

Speaking in an interview with Lawson TV, which was shared online, Samuel Yaw Dabo narrated how Bellingham arranged for fans to bring him down from the stands so they could interact.

He explained that some of the moments they shared were not captured on camera.

Dabo went on to explain why Bellingham was unable to hand over his match jersey to him on the day.

He said:

"He mentioned to me that he would have offered me his jersey, but it was his 50th match for England. So he said he cannot hand over the jersey to me, but he will meet me soon in Madrid."

The X video of Yaw Dabo's interview with Lawson TV, in which he explains why Jude Belligham denied him his jersey, is shown below.

Ghanaians react to Yaw Dabo's Bellingham story

Reaction to the interview was largely amused, with many fans still teasing Dabo over his "John Telly" mix-up.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

MMC _ SENZO wrote:

"Herh Dabo, you're still saying John Telly."

Umar Bin Khattab said:

"No be small thing, Dabo send John Telly make he go call Jude Bellingham come oo."

preach junior commented:

"This case dier, unless committee ooo."

stic.ky added:

"Jude really said that, eii?"

Darkestman wrote:

"Jude Berriam."

Yaw Dabo mobbed by kids in the United States

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Dabo was mobbed by a group of excited children in the United States following the viral success of his "John Telly" video.

The heartwarming clip showed the actor surrounded by children eager to meet him, with many social media users joking that the kids treated him like one of their own.

Source: YEN.com.gh