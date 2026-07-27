The Ghana Education Service says students involved in extreme acts of indiscipline, including destruction of school property, could be referred to the criminal justice system

GES Deputy Director-General announced a national stakeholder engagement in Sunyani to address the root causes of rising student misconduct

The official made the disclosure while speaking on the sidelines of the 86th anniversary celebration of Odorgonno Senior High School

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The Ghana Education Service (GES) is weighing stricter consequences for Senior High School students found guilty of serious misconduct, including the possibility of criminal prosecution for offences involving significant destruction of school property.

Deputy Director-General of the GES, Professor Smile Dzisi, disclosed while speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of the 86th anniversary celebration of Odorgonno Senior High School.

The Ghana Education Service says students involved in extreme acts of indiscipline could be referred to the criminal justice system. Credit: Ministry of Education GH

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She said the Service was alarmed by the rising frequency of indiscipline cases across SHS institutions and was actively seeking ways to strengthen accountability.

Dzisi announced that the GES will convene a national stakeholder engagement in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital, the following week.

The forum is intended to examine the underlying causes of the trend and produce concrete strategies to reverse it.

She clarified that while parents could bear legal responsibility in certain circumstances, students themselves could be subjected to formal legal processes in cases involving severe property damage or other serious offences.

"Any student that will be caught will be severely punished. Or any staff that will be caught condoning such actions will be severely punished. It's important to agree on the way forward," she said.

Source: YEN.com.gh