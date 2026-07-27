Warning messages appeared on the exterior walls of Abu Trica’s Swedru mansion following his extradition

The words “warning” and “notice” were visible, although several parts of the inscriptions could not be clearly read

Authorities had not confirmed who painted the messages or whether the property was officially under investigation

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

New footage showing several warning messages painted across the walls of Abu Trica’s mansion in Swedru has surfaced online following his extradition to the United States.

Abu Trica’s Swedru mansion covered with warning messages after extradition. Image credit: New York Times, 1957 News

Source: UGC

Abu Trica, known privately as Frederick Kumi, was arrested in Ghana over his alleged involvement in an $8 million romance fraud operation that reportedly targeted elderly victims in the United States.

He faces allegations including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The High Court in Accra affirmed his extradition after dismissing a legal challenge filed against the process. He was subsequently transferred to the United States to face trial.

The accusations against him remain allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Warning inscriptions covered the walls

In the viral video, different messages could be seen written in red, green and black paint across the exterior walls of the mansion.

Watch the X video below:

The words “warning” and “notice” were clearly visible in parts of the footage. One inscription appeared to describe the mansion as a property under investigation, while another warned people to stay away.

However, parts of the writing were blocked by trees and other objects, making it difficult to read every message accurately.

Mansion’s appearance attracted reactions

The inscriptions significantly changed the appearance of the luxurious property, which featured high walls, decorative designs, palm trees and a large compound.

The video has nevertheless intensified public interest in Abu Trica’s properties and the legal proceedings surrounding him.

His extradition marked another major development in the case as United States prosecutors continued their efforts to hold him accountable for his alleged role in the multimillion-dollar fraud scheme.

Prophet Roja requests Abu Trica's family

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Prophet Roja publicly appealed to Abu Trica's partner and family to get in touch with him following the businessman's extradition to the United States.

The prophet's remarks generated widespread discussion online as many Ghanaians questioned the purpose behind his unusual request.

Source: YEN.com.gh