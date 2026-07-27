Arsenal defender William Saliba travelled to Douala, Cameroon, to reconnect with his maternal family during his post-World Cup summer break

Saliba distributed Arsenal shirts to those gathered during the visit, which included meetings with local figures Ayi Ventilateur and Ali Hob

The trip came after Arsenal confirmed the France international suffered a back injury during the World Cup semi-final against Spain

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Arsenal and France defender William Saliba used his summer break to visit Douala, Cameroon, reconnecting with his extended maternal family following France's campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The trip, which was reported on 26 July, saw Saliba meet local figures including Ayi Ventilateur and Ali Hob.

The defender also handed out Arsenal shirts to those present, transforming the family gathering into an occasion that blended heritage with his identity as a professional footballer.

William Saliba Visits Cameroon Family in Douala Amid Arsenal Back Injury Concern

Source: Getty Images

Saliba's Cameroonian Roots

Born in Bondy, France, to a Cameroonian mother, Saliba has maintained ties to his African heritage throughout his career.

The Douala visit offered a visible expression of that connection, with the 23-year-old appearing relaxed and at ease in the company of family and community members far from the pressures of elite football.

Arsenal Confirm Back Injury After World Cup

The visit to Cameroon, however, comes at a difficult moment for Saliba professionally. Arsenal confirmed that he sustained a back injury during France's World Cup semi-final against Spain, a match he was forced to leave in the 30th minute.

Following his return to London, the club arranged a series of specialist assessments to determine the extent of the damage.

Those reviews ruled out surgical intervention but concluded that Saliba would require a structured rehabilitation programme before he could resume training.

In an official statement, Arsenal said:

"Subsequent specialist reviews on William's return to London this week have confirmed that he has suffered a back injury which will require a period of rehabilitation. Extensive assessments have concluded that surgery is not recommended, but William should now commence a managed recovery programme."

The club did not specify a timeframe for his return, leaving the full extent of the disruption to the start of his season unclear. Saliba has been one of Arsenal's most consistent performers in recent years, and his absence during the early weeks of the campaign represents a notable concern for the club ahead of a demanding fixture schedule.

Despite the injury setback, footage from Douala presented a contrasting picture: a footballer grounded in family, visibly enjoying a rare moment of calm away from the demands of his profession.

Source: YEN.com.gh