The government issued a clarification after a video of President Mahama's GH¢150 million remark sparked public debate online

Officials confirmed a broader GH¢300 million package was approved, split equally between immediate relief and long-term mitigation

President Mahama announced the intervention after personally visiting flood-affected communities across Ghana

The Ghanaian government has moved to correct public misinterpretations of President John Dramani Mahama's comments about a GH¢150 million flood fund, stating that the figure referred specifically to mitigation efforts and not the full scope of financial support for flood victims.

The clarification became necessary after a video of the President's remarks spread widely online, prompting discussions in which many observers understood the GH¢150 million to represent the total amount committed to flood relief across the country.

The government explains President John Mahama’s GH¢150m flood comment after viral video sparks debate online. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

GH¢300 million package split into two parts

According to the government, the actual intervention totals GH¢300 million, which was approved to address damage caused by recent severe flooding in Accra and other parts of Ghana.

The package was divided equally, with GH¢150 million set aside for immediate relief to communities displaced or affected by the floods, and the remaining GH¢150 million directed towards flood mitigation measures designed to reduce the impact of future flooding events and strengthen disaster preparedness.

President Mahama announced the full GH¢300 million allocation following a personal visit to flood-affected areas, where he assessed the destruction wrought by heavy rains that led to displacement, property damage and widespread disruption to daily life.

Government stresses long-term solutions

Officials have emphasised that addressing Ghana's persistent flooding challenges requires more than short-term relief.

The mitigation portion of the fund is intended to support infrastructure and planning interventions that will offer durable protection against recurring flood events.

The government stated that both emergency support for affected residents and sustained structural improvements are necessary components of any credible response to the flooding crisis.

Ghana has faced repeated flooding episodes in recent years, with Accra among the cities most frequently affected during the rainy season due to inadequate drainage systems and rapid urban expansion in low-lying areas.

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GMet issued weather update for today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a morning weather alert for Monday, July 27, 2026.

Coastal, forest, and mountainous areas in southern Ghana faced fog, mist, and possible light rain in the morning.

Thunderstorms or heavy rain were forecast to develop over the Transition and Northern Sectors by late afternoon.

Source: YEN.com.gh