A military vehicle carrying personnel deployed to Bawku in the Upper East Region was involved in a road accident on Sunday, July 26

The crash occurred at Nkenkesu in the Ashanti Region and involved an STC bus, according to preliminary reports

Police officers have been sent to the scene to assist with rescue efforts and begin investigations into the cause of the crash

Military personnel heading to Bawku in the Upper East Region were involved in a road accident at Nkenkesu in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, July 26.

Preliminary reports indicate the crash involved a military vehicle and a State Transport Corporation (STC) bus.

A military vehicle carrying personnel deployed to Bawku in the Upper East Region involved in a road accident on Sunday, July 26. Credit: Citi News

Source: Facebook

The full circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear, as investigations are still in their early stages.

GHOne shared footage from the crash site showing the wrecked vehicles.

Police officers have been dispatched to Nkenkesu to support ongoing rescue operations, maintain order on the road and commence preliminary inquiries into what caused the accident.

The deployment reflects the seriousness with which authorities are treating the incident.

As of the time of publishing, neither the police nor military authorities had confirmed the number of people injured or the extent of casualties resulting from the crash.

The cause of the accident also remains undetermined, and officials have indicated that further details will be released as the situation develops.

The military personnel involved were reportedly en route to Bawku, a town in the Upper East Region that has in recent years experienced intermittent security tensions.

The Ghana Armed Forces had issued no official statement at the time of publication regarding the condition of those involved in the crash.

Authorities are expected to provide a more comprehensive account of the incident once investigations have progressed.

Timber truck accident injured 3 people

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a timber truck lost control and overturned on the New Road in Oforikrom Municipality, Ashanti Region, injuring three people.

The truck reportedly swerved to avoid a stationary faulty waste tricycle before spilling its logs onto two other vehicles.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene as scattered timber logs brought traffic to a standstill during rush hour.

Source: YEN.com.gh