The 2026 BECE results are out, marking a critical moment for candidates and their families across Ghana

Students have been urged to choose schools and programmes that align with both their results and their career goals

Experts warn that first-choice school selections must reflect a candidate's realistic chances of gaining admission

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The 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination results are out, and the crucial next step for every candidate is now at hand: selecting the right senior high school.

With placement forms set to be submitted, education authorities are urging students and their parents to approach the selection process thoughtfully rather than impulsively.

Ghana Education Service releases advice on school selection for BECE candidates and parents. Credit: Graphic Online

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Per advice from the Ghana Education Service on Facebook, one of the most important pieces of advice for candidates this season is to align school and programme choices with actual academic performance.

Selecting a school far beyond one's results may seem aspirational, but it can ultimately reduce the chances of securing a placement altogether.

Candidates are being encouraged to consider not only their grades but also their longer-term career interests when deciding on a programme of study.

A student interested in the sciences, for instance, should look at schools with strong science departments that are realistically within reach based on their aggregate score.

Your First Choice Matters Most

The first choice on a selection form carries significant weight. Advisors stress that this slot should not be used on a school that is unlikely to accept a candidate given their results.

A realistic first choice, backed by honest self-assessment, increases the likelihood of landing in a preferred institution rather than being placed arbitrarily.

Wise decision-making at this stage, rather than wishful thinking, is what gives candidates the best possible outcome.

Parents are also being called upon to support their wards in making grounded choices, rather than applying pressure based on prestige alone.

Ghana's placement process for senior high schools is centralised, meaning every selection counts and poorly thought-out choices can lead to unnecessary disappointment.

Candidates are advised to research their preferred schools carefully, understand each institution's admission requirements, and choose a combination of options that genuinely reflects where they stand academically.

What to expect for 2026 BECE candidates

YEN.com.gh reported that this year's process marks a notable departure from previous practice. In past years, candidates chose their preferred senior high schools before sitting the BECE.

The policy has now been revised so that students can first review their results and assess their performance before making school selections.

Candidates will also be required to select eight senior high schools in total, one more than the seven permitted last year.

Among those choices, they must include two Category 'A' schools, one with boarding facilities and the other a day school within their district. The changes form part of broader efforts to improve the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) and resolve recurring placement difficulties.

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Source: YEN.com.gh