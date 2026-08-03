Ghana's tertiary education regulator issued a formal directive to Presidential Envoy Ekwow Spio-Garbrah over his use of the title 'Dr.'

GTEC requested specific documentation from Spio-Garbrah, including the name of the awarding institution and the date the degree was conferred

The Commission set a deadline of July 31, 2026, for Spio-Garbrah to respond or face a requirement to remove the title from all platforms

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has issued a formal directive to Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Ghana's Presidential Envoy for Reparations, ordering him to substantiate his use of the academic title "Dr." or discontinue it entirely.

GTEC announced the directive in a statement released on Monday, July 27, 2026, noting that it had observed the title being used in references to Spio-Garbrah, particularly in the form "Amb. Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah."

Ghana's tertiary education regulator takes on Presidential Envoy Ekwow Spio-Garbrah over his use of the title 'Dr.' Credit: Ernest Ankomah

Source: Getty Images

According to a letter sighted on Facebook, the Commission stated that academic titles not earned or conferred through a recognised academic process risk misleading the public and must conform to the standards governing the conferment and recognition of qualifications in Ghana.

To establish the title's legitimacy, GTEC has requested several pieces of documentation from Spio-Garbrah.

These include the name of the institution that awarded the doctorate, confirmation of whether the qualification is an earned degree or an honorary doctorate, the date it was conferred, and an account of the process by which it was awarded.

Should Spio-Garbrah fail to furnish the required evidence by July 31, 2026, the Commission expects him to cease using the title "Dr immediately" and provide proof that it has been removed from all platforms where it appears.

GTEC specified that this covers official documents, institutional profiles, websites, letterheads and any other public or professional representations.

The Commission said it expects Spio-Garbrah's full cooperation in resolving the matter.

GTEC warns Ghanaians against fake US universities

Earlier, YEN.com,gh reported that the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission issued a caution against some universities that will not be recognised.

The list of schools included over 25 schools from the US, in a list that included 62 schools in total.

The commission stated that these tertiary institutions are not acknowledged due to various problems related to quality assurance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh