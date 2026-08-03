GTEC Orders Ekwow Spio-Garbrah to Prove Doctoral Title or Stop Using It
- Ghana's tertiary education regulator issued a formal directive to Presidential Envoy Ekwow Spio-Garbrah over his use of the title 'Dr.'
- GTEC requested specific documentation from Spio-Garbrah, including the name of the awarding institution and the date the degree was conferred
- The Commission set a deadline of July 31, 2026, for Spio-Garbrah to respond or face a requirement to remove the title from all platforms
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The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has issued a formal directive to Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Ghana's Presidential Envoy for Reparations, ordering him to substantiate his use of the academic title "Dr." or discontinue it entirely.
GTEC announced the directive in a statement released on Monday, July 27, 2026, noting that it had observed the title being used in references to Spio-Garbrah, particularly in the form "Amb. Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah."
According to a letter sighted on Facebook, the Commission stated that academic titles not earned or conferred through a recognised academic process risk misleading the public and must conform to the standards governing the conferment and recognition of qualifications in Ghana.
To establish the title's legitimacy, GTEC has requested several pieces of documentation from Spio-Garbrah.
These include the name of the institution that awarded the doctorate, confirmation of whether the qualification is an earned degree or an honorary doctorate, the date it was conferred, and an account of the process by which it was awarded.
Should Spio-Garbrah fail to furnish the required evidence by July 31, 2026, the Commission expects him to cease using the title "Dr immediately" and provide proof that it has been removed from all platforms where it appears.
GTEC specified that this covers official documents, institutional profiles, websites, letterheads and any other public or professional representations.
The Commission said it expects Spio-Garbrah's full cooperation in resolving the matter.
GTEC warns Ghanaians against fake US universities
Earlier, YEN.com,gh reported that the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission issued a caution against some universities that will not be recognised.
The list of schools included over 25 schools from the US, in a list that included 62 schools in total.
The commission stated that these tertiary institutions are not acknowledged due to various problems related to quality assurance.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.