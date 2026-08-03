WAEC's Head of Public Affairs John Kapi outlined the official remarking process for candidates dissatisfied with their 2026 BECE results

Candidates must apply through their schools and pay a fee for the remarking, though WAEC could not confirm the exact cost

WAEC confirmed grades have been changed after remarking in the past, but warned some scripts have also come back with lower scores

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The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has confirmed that candidates dissatisfied with their 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results can formally request a review of their scripts, following the release of the provisional results.

John Kapi, WAEC's Head of Public Affairs, outlined the procedure on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Monday, August 3, clarifying that applications must go through schools rather than directly to the Council.

Candidates dissatisfied with their BECE results can formally request a review of their scripts. Credit: Ministry of Education GH

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"First of all, anybody who is not satisfied with their results has the opportunity to seek or ask for remarking," Kapi said. He explained that a candidate's school must channel the request through the district examinations officer, who then submits a formal application to WAEC on the candidate's behalf.

Once the application is received, WAEC retrieves the relevant scripts and arranges for the chief examiner in each subject to conduct a thorough review. "The office would get officers to look for the scripts; they'll go through them, and invite the chief examiner to come and take a look at each of the subjects," he said.

Candidates are required to pay a fee to cover the additional work involved.

"If somebody is asking for remarking, we are supposed to invite the chief examiner and then pay them extra to do the marking for it," Kapi said, adding that the cost varies depending on the nature of the request and that he did not have the figures immediately available.

On timing, Kapi said the process typically spans a few weeks, though this depends on when the request is submitted.

Remarking Does Not Guarantee Higher Grades

Kapi addressed concerns about whether reviews have ever resulted in grade changes, acknowledging that adjustments have been made in some cases but describing these as rare.

"Yes, we've had to adjust the grades of some people who probably came and asked for remarking. But that's negligible, really," he said.

He further cautioned that even when marks shift, they often remain within the same grade band, meaning no practical change in the candidate's result. More strikingly, he warned that outcomes can move in the opposite direction. "In fact, invariably, some of them have actually gone lower than expected," he said.

To ensure transparency, WAEC allows candidates, parents, or guardians to inspect the reviewed scripts. "They will have the opportunity of taking a look at the script and convincing themselves that indeed that was the actual performance and that's the grade that the candidate deserved," Kapi said.

Separately, WAEC announced that 3,601 registered candidates were absent from the 2026 BECE. The Council also said it had sanctioned candidates found to have breached examination regulations following investigations into reported irregularities.

How to check your BECE results

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier provided a step-by-step guide on how BECE candidates could check their results online without stress.

Candidates were required to purchase a results checker voucher before accessing their scores through the official WAEC portal.

WAEC had also warned candidates against fraudsters who claimed they could upgrade examination scores for a fee.

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Source: YEN.com.gh