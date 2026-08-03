DJ Switch publicly reacted to a viral video showing Ahafo Ano South West MP Yakubu Mohammed telling a young schoolgirl he would marry her when she grew up

The Ghanaian DJ and youth advocate described the lawmaker's remarks as completely inappropriate and rejected claims that it was harmless African humour

DJ Switch called on Parliament and the Cyber Security Authority to take concrete steps to protect children from inappropriate adult commentary

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Ghanaian DJ of Talented Kids fame, DJ Switch has reacted strongly to the viral video involving Ahafo Ano South West MP Yakubu Mohammed and a schoolgirl, describing the lawmaker's remarks as inappropriate and calling for greater accountability in protecting children.

DJ Switch condemns Ahafo Ano South West MP Yakubu Mohammed's comment to the schoolgirl and demands accountability. Image credit: DJ Switch, Yakubu Mohammed

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on her social media platforms, DJ Switch said she was genuinely disgusted after watching the clip in which the Member of Parliament was heard telling a young schoolgirl that he would marry her when she grows up.

DJ Switch rejects 'African humour' defence

According to her, the comment should not be dismissed as a joke or described as part of African humour, insisting that children should never be the subject of romantic remarks from adults.

"I am genuinely disgusted. A grown man, a Member of Parliament, someone entrusted with leadership, looked at a little girl, a child, and said, 'When you grow up, I'll marry you.' That's not funny. That's not charming. That is not African humour. That is completely inappropriate," she said.

DJ Switch questioned why some people laughed over the comment, arguing that society has become desensitised to adults making romantic statements about children.

She stated that children are not future spouses or objects for adults to make flirtatious or romantic comments about, stressing that such behaviour should not be normalised under the guise of humour.

The entertainer also addressed those defending the Ahafo Ano MP by claiming he was joking, asking why marriage would be the first thing an adult thinks about when speaking to a little girl.

Calls for institutional action

According to her, the issue goes beyond political correctness and is about protecting children and respecting their innocence.

DJ Switch further noted that the problem is not limited to men, saying women are also guilty of making similar comments by joking about children having future partners or placing them in imaginary romantic relationships.

She also disclosed that she has personally experienced adults making inappropriate comments about her, including people counting down to when she becomes an adult.

Calling the behaviour disturbing, DJ Switch urged Parliament to ensure accountability and questioned what measures exist to address such conduct.

She also appealed to the Cyber Security Authority to take stronger action against inappropriate comments directed at children on social media.

Meanwhile, the MP has apologised for his comment.

The Facebook video of DJ Switch is below.

Vim Lady reacts to MP Yakubu's comment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Media personality Afia Pokua, known as Vim Lady, reacted sharply to the controversy surrounding Ahafo Ano South East MP Yakubu Mohammed.

The MP faced public backlash after a video showed him telling a young girl he would marry her when she grew up during a Parliament visit on July 31.

Vim Lady demanded that the NDC go beyond accepting the MP's apology and impose formal disciplinary measures against the legislator.

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Source: YEN.com.gh