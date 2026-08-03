Ghana's Ministry of Education stated on August 2 that it would address growing public concern over the proposed language of instruction policy

The ministry confirmed that Ghanaian languages will serve as the primary medium of instruction from kindergarten through to primary three

Foreign languages including French, Arabic and Chinese will be available only as optional subjects depending on teacher and resource availability

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Ghana's Ministry of Education has moved to set the record straight on its proposed language-of-instruction policy for basic schools, after widespread public debate fuelled confusion about the role of foreign languages in the revised curriculum.

Ghana's Ministry of Education clarifies its revised language policy, emphasising Ghanaian languages as the primary medium of instruction through primary three. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In a statement released on August 2 by the ministry's press secretary, Hashmin Mohammed, the ministry addressed claims that French, Arabic and Chinese were being made compulsory subjects in basic schools.

Officials described these claims as misconceptions and urged the public, media organisations and school authorities to disregard them.

Ghanaian languages remain core of early learning

Under the proposed revised curriculum, Ghanaian languages will function as the primary medium of instruction from kindergarten through to primary three.

The ministry explained that this approach is grounded in internationally recognised educational practice, which holds that children develop stronger foundational skills in literacy, numeracy and critical thinking when they begin learning in a language they already know.

From primary four to primary six, the policy shifts to a bilingual model, with both Ghanaian languages and English used in the classroom.

According to the ministry, this gradual transition is designed to prepare pupils for higher levels of education, where English takes on a more significant role, without cutting ties with their indigenous languages.

The Facebook post below has the video of Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu speaking about the introduction of Chinese and Arabic in basic schools.

Chinese and Arabic are not compulsory - Government

On the question of foreign languages, the ministry was explicit.

"The Ministry further clarifies that foreign languages such as French, Arabic, and Chinese, among others, are not compulsory subjects," the statement read.

"They will be offered as optional languages for pupils who wish to acquire additional language skills, subject to the availability of qualified teachers and learning resources in their respective schools."

The ministry added that the broader language policy reflects Ghana's commitment to improving literacy outcomes, promoting multilingualism and preserving the country's linguistic and cultural heritage.

Officials maintained that all decisions are guided by evidence-based educational research rather than political considerations.

The ministry appealed to all stakeholders, including parents, teachers and the media, to seek clarity from official sources before concluding education policy changes.

GES closes teacher recruitment portal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s recruitment portal for teachers closed back in April after an overwhelming 40,000 applications for just 7,000 positions.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu shared that budget constraints hindered plans to hire 50,000 teachers across the nation.

A digital education policy is on the horizon to bridge pedagogy gaps and enhance learning opportunities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh