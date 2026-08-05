Ohene Kwadwo Safo finished second in a children's modelling competition held in Shanghai, China

The young Ghanaian has continued to build a name for himself in China through modelling and acting

His latest achievement comes as he gains attention both in China and Ghana as the grandson of the legendary Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

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Ohene Kwadwo Safo, the grandson of the late Apostle Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, continues to make a name for himself internationally after securing second place in a children's modelling competition in Shanghai, China.

Kantanka's "obroni" grandson celebrates international modelling success. Image credit: Ohene Kwadwo Safo

Source: TikTok

The talented youngster, who is based in China, impressed judges and spectators with his confidence and stylish runway performance, earning a silver medal in the contest.

Photos from the event showed Ohene dressed in a fashionable oversized outfit, sunglasses and accessories as he confidently walked the runway before an audience.

His unique style and stage presence quickly caught the attention of many social media users after images from the competition surfaced online.

Ohene builds his modelling career in China

Although widely recognised in Ghana as a member of the Kantanka family, Ohene has been carving out his own path in China through modelling and acting.

Watch the TikTok post below:

His growing portfolio has seen him appear in fashion events while also taking steps into the movie industry, making him one of the few young Ghanaians building an early entertainment career abroad.

Supporters have praised his confidence and discipline at such a young age, with many believing he has a bright future ahead if he continues to develop his talents.

Shanghai success puts Ohene in the spotlight

Ohene's latest achievement has been celebrated by many Ghanaians on social media, who described his second-place finish as another proud moment for the Kantanka family.

His success also highlights the opportunities available for talented children on the international stage when given the right support and exposure.

In recent weeks, the youngster has also attracted attention after returning to Ghana for the funeral of his great-grandfather, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, where he was seen interacting with family members and guests from China.

As he continues to balance modelling, acting, and his education, many are hopeful that Ohene Kwadwo Safo will keep flying Ghana's flag high while building his own legacy beyond the famous Kantanka name.

Ohene Kwadwo Safo built a mini Jeep

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohene Kwadwo Safo, grandson of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, was seen assembling a toy car.

The young boy’s focus and interest in building machines have caught the attention of many Ghanaians online.

Many believed Ohene's passion showed signs of continuing his grandfather’s famous innovation legacy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh