Comedian Michael Blackson publicly attacked the University of Ghana Medical Centre following his mother's death on August 3, 2026

Blackson accused the hospital's doctors and nurses of misdiagnosing his mother and providing substandard care during her final month

The comedian urged Ghanaians who return from the diaspora to avoid local hospitals in a series of tweets directed at the facility

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Comedian Michael Blackson has torn into the University of Ghana Medical Centre after the death of his mother in its care on August 3, 2026.

He said she suffered for the last month of her life at the facility.

Comedian Michael Blackson attacks the University of Ghana Medical Centre following his mother's death on August 3, 2026

Source: Instagram

Blackson accused the hospital of many things, including misdiagnosing his mom.

He further discouraged people from the diaspora with means from patronising Ghanaian hospitals in a series of tweets.

"To the University of Ghana Medical Hospital where my mom suffered the last month of her life, I’ll like to tell you in my opinion that you are the worst hospital in Ghana. Your staff, meaning nurses and doctors, have no clue what they are doing and the only thing your hospital cares about is collecting money."

"This University of Ghana Medical Hospital misdiagnosed my mom so many times but also recommended the most expensive treatments to make sure they sucked enough money out of me."

"The University of Ghana medical Centre is kinda new and looks beautiful from the outside but inside are not the best medial personals. In my opinion The staff have no sympathy and don’t give a dam about the patients. My sister even had a physical altercation with one of the male nurse and this neega called the police a week later while we were there identifying my mom’s body."

Blackson claimed the University of Ghana Medical Hospital appeared to be only concerned with generating revenue.

Blackson announced the passing of his mother, sharing the heartbreaking news with his followers on Instagram on Monday, August 3, 2026. His mother had lived to age 83.

He also shared footage from the funeral service held for her.

Michael Blackson calls for African unity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Blackson called for unity among Africans after his shade against South Africa following their World Cup match against Mexico.

In a video, the comedian appealed for a ceasefire online after barbs between Ghanaians and South Africans.

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Source: YEN.com.gh