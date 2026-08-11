The National Service Authority announced it cannot deploy graduates from 13 tertiary institutions flagged by GTEC

A verification exercise by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission found that the 13 institutions lack accredited status

The decision directly affects prospective National Service Personnel whose names were already submitted for deployment

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The National Service Authority (NSA) has announced that graduates from 13 tertiary institutions will not be deployed for national service, following a verification exercise that revealed those institutions do not hold accredited status.

The announcement came via a press release dated Tuesday, August 11, in which the NSA disclosed that it had approached the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to confirm the accreditation standing of several institutions before proceeding with the deployment of their graduating students.

Christ Apostolic University College is one of the schools that failed verification. Credit: Christ Apostolic University College

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The verification request was prompted by tertiary institutions submitting names of their graduates for national service deployment. Before proceeding, the NSA sought formal confirmation from GTEC, the statutory body mandated to regulate and accredit tertiary education institutions in Ghana.

GTEC's findings confirmed that 13 of the institutions in question do not currently hold accredited status, leaving the NSA with no basis to deploy their graduates.

The institutions identified by the NSA are:

Multimedia Institute of Ghana Abbeam Institute of Technology Star College of Communication Standard College of Technology Institute of Commercial Management, UK Christ Apostolic University College Oxford Institute of Business and Journalism Heaf Professional Colleges NIIT Open Labs Ghana Community University College, Takoradi SS Peter and Paul Pastoral and Social Institute Adonai University College of Research and Entrepreneurship College of Tropical Agriculture

Prospective NSPs Directly Affected

The NSA noted that the development affects prospective National Service Personnel whose names had already been submitted for deployment through the affected institutions.

The Authority was clear that its decision rests entirely on the accreditation information communicated by GTEC following the verification exercise, and that it cannot proceed with deployment under current circumstances.

The NSA emphasised that the list of 13 institutions reflects only the findings conveyed to it by GTEC, and did not indicate whether any of those institutions had been engaged directly regarding their status or whether any avenue for rectification exists at this stage.

GTEC warns Ghanaians against fake US universities

Earlier, YEN.com,gh reported that the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission issued a caution against some universities that will not be recognised.

The list of schools included over 25 schools from the US, in a list that included 62 schools in total.

The commission stated that these tertiary institutions are not acknowledged due to various problems related to quality assurance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh