Cristiano Ronaldo sparked fresh wedding speculation after sharing a photo of two hands wearing wedding rings on Instagram

Thousands of fans gathered outside a cathedral on August 8 expecting to witness the superstar’s wedding, only to leave disappointed

The cryptic post has since triggered a flood of congratulatory messages for Ronaldo and his long-time partner, Georgina Rodríguez

Cristiano Ronaldo has reignited speculation that he has secretly married Georgina Rodriguez after sharing a cryptic Instagram photo showing two hands wearing wedding rings.

The 41-year-old Al-Nassr star added the letters "C and G" with a heart emoji but offered no explanation.

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to announce his marriage to Georgina Rodriguez. Photo credit: Handout/Getty, @Cristiano/Instagram and Gisela Schober/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

The post, shared on August 11, immediately sent fans into a frenzy, with many taking it as confirmation that the couple had quietly tied the knot.

@iamlord_anthony wrote:

"Congratulations World best ever. Private marriage is the best."

@Yemo_Richie added:

"So they actually getting married happy for them ❤️"

@Shazaminho said:

"Congratulations big bro ❤️"

Below is Ronaldo's post, as shared on X:

Cristiano Ronaldo wedding rumours explained

The post comes days after reports claimed Ronaldo and Georgina could marry on August 8 in Madeira.

Those rumours even attracted thousands of supporters to Funchal Cathedral, where fans believed they were about to witness the celebrity wedding.

However, the ceremony was unrelated to Ronaldo. It was the wedding of Fabio Ramos and Fatima Nicole Cunha Teixeira, a couple living in France who had returned to Madeira for their marriage.

Parish priest Father Marcos Goncalves quickly clarified the situation, as cited by Hindustan Times.

"I can tell you that they are nothing to do with Cristiano Ronaldo. This is the only wedding taking place here today," he said.

Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, also criticised the speculation and questioned why anyone would assume her brother was marrying without an official announcement.

What Ronaldo said about Georgina

Despite the confusion, Ronaldo has previously confirmed that marriage is part of his plans with Georgina.

Speaking to Piers Morgan, he said:

"I'm going to marry her because I believe it's the right time," before adding, "Not just because she's the mother of my children but because she's the person I love most."

The couple met in Madrid in 2016 while Georgina worked at a Gucci store.

For now, Ronaldo's latest photo has provided more questions than answers — but fans are clearly watching closely.

Ronaldo wedding: 10 famous figures who could miss out

Earlier, YEN.com.gh rounded up 10 famous figures who could miss out on an invitation to Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez’s wedding.

The list includes football icons such as Wayne Rooney and Lionel Messi, who may not make the guest list.

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Source: YEN.com.gh