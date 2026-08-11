Sule Lawan Shuwaki, who represents Tudun Wada Constituency, formally announced his exit from the APC at Monday's plenary session

The Kano Assembly Speaker stressed that Shuwaki's resignation letter had been withheld for nearly two months before it was read before the House

Shuwaki added that he had actually crossed to the PDP several months earlier, with political consultations delaying the formal presentation

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A member of the Kano State House of Assembly has dealt a fresh blow to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, formally announcing his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during Monday's plenary session.

Nigerian lawmaker and Kano Assembly member Sule Lawan Shuwaki officially resign from the APC political party. Image credit: Premium Times Nigeria, BusinessDay

Source: UGC

Sule Lawan Shuwaki, who holds the Tudun Wada Constituency seat, had his resignation letter read aloud by Assembly Speaker Rt. Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore before personally rising on the floor of the House to confirm the decision himself.

Why Sule Lawan Shuwaki left the APC

In his letter, Shuwaki said the move followed extensive consultations with political associates, supporters, and family members, as well as a period of personal reflection.

In a report shared by Legit.ng on August 11, 2026, Shuwaki expressed gratitude to the APC leadership at ward, local government, state, and national levels for their backing during his time in the party, but indicated he was now charting a course driven by personal conviction.

Speaking directly to the House after the letter was read, Shuwaki indicated that his switch to the PDP had actually taken place several months earlier.

He said prolonged political consultations were responsible for the delay in formally notifying the Assembly.

He also used the occasion to thank his constituents in Tudun Wada for their support in securing him his seat and called on the public to preserve unity across political divides.

Falgore further added that the letter had been in the Assembly's possession for approximately two months before Monday's sitting.

The Speaker said he deliberately held back its presentation to allow Shuwaki to reconsider. After consultations confirmed the lawmaker had no intention of reversing course, Falgore proceeded to formally read the letter before the House.

With Shuwaki's departure now on record, the Kano State House of Assembly's composition stands at 37 APC members, two New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) members, and one PDP member, reducing the ruling party's grip on the 40-member chamber.

Ghanaian broadcaster Wofa Kofi Appiah reportedly resigns from Kessben Media after less than 2 years. image credit: Image credit: Prrince Kwaku Baah

Source: Facebook

Popular broadcaster Wofa Appiah resigns from Kessben

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Wofa Kofi Appiah reportedly parted ways with Kessben Media, ending a stint of under two years at one of Kumasi's prominent media houses.

A report by "The BBC Ghana" has indicated that Wofa Kofi Appiah stepped down from his dual role as host of the 'Maakye' morning show on both Kessben TV and Kessben FM, as well as his position as the station's News Editor.

Neither the Ghanaian broadcaster nor Kessben Media had released a formal statement detailing the circumstances of the departure at the time of writing.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh