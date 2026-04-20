The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission issued a caution against some universities that will not be recognised

The list of schools included over 25 schools from the US, in a list that included 62 schools in total

The commission stated that these tertiary institutions are not acknowledged due to various problems related to quality assurance

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission has released a list of US universities and colleges that are currently not recognised institutions in Ghana.

According to the commission, the listed schools were acknowledged due to various concerns related to quality assurance.

GTEC Releases List of US Universities in Ghana Issuing Shady Certificates

Source: Facebook

In a statement, it cautioned the public to be wary when dealing with the listed institutions, which number 62 in total.

In a public notice dated April 17, 2026, which has been shared on X, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission said:

"The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) wishes to inform the general public that the institutions listed below are currently not recognised by the Commission due to various quality assurance concerns."

"Accordingly, the general public is advised to exercise due diligence with regard to any certificates issued by these institutions."

GTEC said the notice is part of efforts to protect students and maintain standards in tertiary education.

Even though the commission did not mention any sanctions, it emphasised that certificates from the listed institutions may not be recognised for official purposes.

A number of the schools were bible schools or theology-based.

The list of unrecognised institutions from US as of April 2026 includes:

Breyer State Theology University, USA Osiri University, USA Atlantic International University, USA Rhema Bible Training College (RBTC), USA Crown University International Chartered, USA Kesmond International University, USA IICSE University, USA Brainae University, USA Christian Leadership University, USA International Institute of Church Management Inc, USA Louisiana Baptist University & Seminary, USA LIGS University, Hawaii USA Kingsnow University, USA New Life Bible College and Seminary, USA Vision International University, USA Keisie International University, USA Logos University, USA University of America, USA University of Northwest, USA Akamai University, Hawaii USA American Bible University, USA California Creek University, USA Delta International University, USA Southern California International University, USA American Management University, USA All Nations Church International University, Texas Freedom University and Theological Seminary, USA Global Theological University, USA

Source: YEN.com.gh