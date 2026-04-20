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GTEC Releases List of US Universities in Ghana Issuing Shady Certificates
Education

GTEC Releases List of US Universities in Ghana Issuing Shady Certificates

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
2 min read
  • The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission issued a caution against some universities that will not be recognised
  • The list of schools included over 25 schools from the US, in a list that included 62 schools in total
  • The commission stated that these tertiary institutions are not acknowledged due to various problems related to quality assurance

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The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission has released a list of US universities and colleges that are currently not recognised institutions in Ghana.

According to the commission, the listed schools were acknowledged due to various concerns related to quality assurance.

GTEC Releases List of US Universities in Ghana Issuing Shady Certificates
GTEC Releases List of US Universities in Ghana Issuing Shady Certificates
Source: Facebook

In a statement, it cautioned the public to be wary when dealing with the listed institutions, which number 62 in total.

In a public notice dated April 17, 2026, which has been shared on X, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission said:

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"The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) wishes to inform the general public that the institutions listed below are currently not recognised by the Commission due to various quality assurance concerns."

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"Accordingly, the general public is advised to exercise due diligence with regard to any certificates issued by these institutions."

GTEC said the notice is part of efforts to protect students and maintain standards in tertiary education.

Even though the commission did not mention any sanctions, it emphasised that certificates from the listed institutions may not be recognised for official purposes.

A number of the schools were bible schools or theology-based.

The list of unrecognised institutions from US as of April 2026 includes:

  1. Breyer State Theology University, USA
  2. Osiri University, USA
  3. Atlantic International University, USA
  4. Rhema Bible Training College (RBTC), USA
  5. Crown University International Chartered, USA
  6. Kesmond International University, USA
  7. IICSE University, USA
  8. Brainae University, USA
  9. Christian Leadership University, USA
  10. International Institute of Church Management Inc, USA
  11. Louisiana Baptist University & Seminary, USA
  12. LIGS University, Hawaii USA
  13. Kingsnow University, USA
  14. New Life Bible College and Seminary, USA
  15. Vision International University, USA
  16. Keisie International University, USA
  17. Logos University, USA
  18. University of America, USA
  19. University of Northwest, USA
  20. Akamai University, Hawaii USA
  21. American Bible University, USA
  22. California Creek University, USA
  23. Delta International University, USA
  24. Southern California International University, USA
  25. American Management University, USA
  26. All Nations Church International University, Texas
  27. Freedom University and Theological Seminary, USA
  28. Global Theological University, USA

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

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