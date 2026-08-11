The Mampong Akropong Assemblyman, who served as Beatrice Siaw's campaign manager, has spoken publicly about the circumstances surrounding her sudden death

The assemblyman revealed that Siaw visited Mampong the day before her death to discuss campaign plans, including a planned trip to China to import vehicles

Unusual findings at Beatrice Nana Yaa Siaw's residence after her passing have prompted the assemblyman to raise questions about the cause of her death

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The Mampong Akropong Assemblyman, who also served as the campaign manager for the late Beatrice Nana Yaa Owarewa Siaw, has spoken about the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of the politician.

Beatrice Siaw’s campaign manager breaks his silence, detailing the circumstances surrounding her sudden death. Image credit: AM Report, Afiaba

Source: Facebook

In a recent interview, the Assemblyman recounted the events leading up to the death of the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary hopeful, revealing details about her final days and calling for further investigations into what may have caused her passing.

Beatrice Siaw's final days

According to him, Beatrice Siaw visited Mampong on Wednesday before her death to meet members of her campaign team.

He stated that during the meeting, she informed him that she was planning to travel to China to import vehicles that would support her campaign activities.

The Assemblyman further disclosed that on Thursday, he attempted to contact Beatrice Siaw through a phone call, but she did not answer.

He said he later received the heartbreaking news that the politician had passed away.

Assemblyman raises concerns over unusual findings

Speaking about the circumstances surrounding her death, the campaign manager raised concerns over what he described as unusual findings at her residence.

He claimed that faeces and vomit were found at her home after her death, leading to questions about what might have happened before she passed away.

He suggested that there could be suspicions of poisoning, but stressed that the actual cause of death could only be determined by doctors.

The death of Beatrice Siaw has continued to gain attention with tributes pouring in from her fans.

The TikTok video of Beatrice Siaw's campaign manager is below.

Beatrice Siaw's video on being blocked resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of late NPP Council of Patrons member Beatrice Nana Yaa Siaw speaking about dumsor has resurfaced following her passing.

In the video, Beatrice revealed that five of her chandeliers in her Kumasi house were damaged due to repeated power fluctuations.

Nana Yaa Siaw called on authorities to restrategise and find talented people to improve Ghana's power supply situation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh